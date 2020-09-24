New mayor of Karaganda city named

Yermaganbet Bulekpayev has been named new mayor of the city of Karaganda.
Born on September 2, 1975 in the village of Uspenka, Shetsk district, Karaganda region, Bulekpayev is a graduate of the economics faculty, the Buketov Karaganda State University,
His career started in 1996 as an economist at the Temirtau branch of Kazkommertsbank. He worked as a chief specialist and deputy head of department for export control and licences of the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Trade in 1998 and 2002, respectively.
In 2018, Bulekpayev acted as a government inspector of the Presidential Administration.
Prior to his new appointment, he has served as a deputy governor of Karaganda region.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
