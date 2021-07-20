New mayor of Pavlodar appointed

Ex-deputy head of the region Asain Baykhanov was appointed the mayor of Pavlodar, the press service of Pavlodar region’s akimat said on Monday.

The candidacy of the new mayor of Pavlodar was approved by the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan and approved by the city maslikhat.

Asain Baykhanov was born in Bayanaul district of Pavlodar region in 1978. In 2000 he graduated from Pavlodar University with a degree in Economics and Management, in 2005-2006 studied at the Corporate Center for Advanced Studies of the German international banking holding ProCredit Holding AG and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). In 2017 he graduated from the M.V. Lomonosov Moscow State University (Master of Business Administration, "Strategic Management and Business").

His predecessor, Yerzhan Imanslyam, who held this post for a little less than a year, today was appointed Pavlodar region’s governor.













