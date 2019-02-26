New Minister of Agriculture appointed

Photo: Akorda's press service

From now on the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan will be headed by Saparkhan Omarov, the Akorda's press service reports.

President Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the decree appointing Omarov as the new Minister of Agriculture on Monday.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.