New prosecutor of East Kazakhstan region appointed

Ust-Kamenogorsk. September 10. Kazakhstan Today - Bagban Taymbetov appointed prosecutor of East Kazakhstan region, Kazakhstan Today reports.



"By the order of the Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Senior Advisor of Justice Taymbetov Bagban Taymbetovich is appointed prosecutor of the East Kazakhstan region, former prosecutor of Zhambyl region," the press service of the Prosecutor of the East Kazakhstan region informed.



Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Andrei Kravchenko presented the new prosecutor to the Prosecutor's office of the East Kazakhstan region in the presence of the staff of Akimat, law enforcement and prosecutors.



Deputy Prosecutor General tasked to strengthen supervision over execution of punishment, in the social sphere to ensure labor rights, customs, environmental legislation, as well as counter religious extremism, terrorism.



Bagban Taymbetov was born on April 26, 1963 in Karmakshy rayon of Kyzylorda region. In 1989 he graduated from the Kazakh State University.



He began his career in 1989 as an intern investigator in the October district Prosecutor Office of Almaty, then investigator, assistant prosecutor, Senior Assistant Prosecutor, Prosecutor of a department of Prosecutor's Office in Almaty, from 1993 - 2001 he worked as the deputy prosecutor of Moscow and Auezov district of Almaty, head of the Prosecutor's Office Almaty.



From 2001 to 2010 he worked as the Deputy Prosecutor of Karaganda, Kyzylorda and Almaty, head of the Department of Justice of Almaty. From August 5, 2010 to September 5, 2012 he served as Prosecutor of Zhambyl region.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.