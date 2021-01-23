New Vice Minister of Culture named

Gabidulla Abdrakhimov is appointed the Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan, the PM’s official website reads.





Born in 1975 is the graduate of the Kazakh State Agrarian University, Higher School of Public Administration, Germany.





In 2018-2019 acted as Mayor of Shymkent. Since November 2019 up to present worked as the Councilor of Kazakh PM.













