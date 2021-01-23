Nine parties applied for registration in Kazakhstan in 2020

Last year, the Ministry of Justice received nine applications for party registration, the Justice Minister, Marat Beketayev said.

In 2020, nine parties filed applications. The documents for six of them did not meet the requirements of the legislation, so the applications were declined," Beketayev said.

According to him, groups of people whose application for registration was turned down can correct the deficiencies and reapply.

Three groups that met the requirements were given notifications. They were supposed to hold a congress and submit the next package of documents. One group held a congress and submitted documents, now this documentation is being checked. The check is being carried out not only by the Ministry of Justice, but also other state bodies. Regarding the requirements, for example, among the party members there should not be military personnel, law enforcement officers, citizens of other states. These requirements are checked by other state bodies. We have sent appropriate requests. As soon as we receive answers, the decision will be made," the Minister of Justice added.





