No reason to speak about evacuation or closure of Kazakh Embassy in Kyiv – FM

20.10.2022, 11:37 5461
No reason to speak about evacuation or closure of Kazakh Embassy in Kyiv – FM
Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi announced approximate number of Kazakhstanis staying in the territory of Ukraine now, Kazinform reports.
 
In the current situation it is quite difficult to gather any information, the Minister said.

Now, when military operations are underway, many Kazakhstanis leave Ukraine on their own, and we face difficulties in counting their number. Our Consul supposes there are approximately 200 Kazakhstani nationals staying in the territory of Ukraine," Mukhtar Tleuberdi said.

 
He assured that most of Kazakhstani citizens had already been evacuated.
 
As for evacuation of the Kazakh Embassy staff in Kyiv, the Minister said that this issue is not on the agenda yet. Most of the diplomats were relocated to Warsaw (Poland).
 

Our Consul is in Kyiv. On a daily basis, he meets our nationals staying in Kyiv. They have many questions, and they apply for the assistance. There is no reason to speak about evacuation or temporary closure," stressed Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

 

Kazakh PM calls for observance of UNESCO recommendations to preserve Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum

20.10.2022, 16:31 5141
As part of his working visit to Turkestan region, Kazakh Premier Alikhan Smailov held a meeting on the issues of comprehensive social and economic development of the region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Government.
 
This year, over KZT367bn as well as up to KZT100bn of additional funds following budget adjustment was provided from the republican budget for the region’s development.
 

This funds is provided to develop the engineering infrastructure, address social issues, and support the agroindustrial complex of the region," said Smailov.

 
The Kazakh Prime Minister also stressed to the importance of ensuring the preservation of the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, pointing to the intensive construction around the facility as well as increased number of visitors. Smailov called for strict observance of the recommendations of UNESCO and other international organizations to this end.
 
In total, 29 projects worth KZT33bn are slated for implementation for 2022. Another 74 projects worth KZT1.9 are being considered.
 

Kazakhstan’s Deputy FM Vassilenko holds meetings with European partners

20.10.2022, 13:36 5261
Kazakhstan's Deputy FM Vassilenko holds meetings with European partners
Images | gov.kz
Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko held several meetings with European diplomats and experts as part of his working visit to Brussels, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.
 
Current issues of political and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union were discussed during talks with Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora. Vassilenko noted the importance of the forthcoming visit of President of the European Council, Charles Michel to Astana and his participation in the first regional meeting between the leaders of Central Asia and the President of the European Council. Special attention was paid to the implementation of bilateral agreements reached at President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s meetings with Charles Michel and with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on the margins of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. The Parties also discussed the schedule of joint events being planned, including highlighting the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union, which were established on 2 February 1993.
 
During his meeting with the EU Special Representative for Human Rights, Eamon Gilmore, the Kazakh diplomat informed his interlocutor about the progress in implementing systematic political reforms in the country, preparations for the early presidential election scheduled for 20 November 2022 and major legislative steps aimed at strengthening the rule of law and protecting human rights in the country.
 
In addition, during his visit, Vasilenko met with a number of reputable think tanks and media in the EU capital to answer questions of interest to them.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

2-3 years required to complete Kazakh-Russian border demarcation process– FM

20.10.2022, 12:58 5356
Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi commented on the terms of full demarcation of the Kazakh-Russian border, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Kazakhstan and Russia share more than 7,500 kilometers of border, 70% of which have already been demarcated. The remaining 30% runs through the mountainous areas. It will take about 2-3 years to fully complete the demarcation of the Kazakh-Russian border. Of course, both sides have already completed the process of identification of boundaries. The only thing we need is to demarcate the borders," Mukhtar Tleuberdi said on the sidelines of the Senate’s session.

 

Kazakh delegation visits Washington, D.C.

20.10.2022, 10:54 5566
Kazakh delegation visits Washington, D.C.
Images | gov.kz
On October 12 – 17, a Kazakh delegation headed by First Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov paid a visit to Washington, D.C., to participate in the 2022 Annual Fall Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund.
 
The meetings with officials of the U.S. State Department, the Treasury Department, the US Chamber of Commerce, as well as the leaders of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, made it possible to substantively discuss a wide range of issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, the press service of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United States of America reports.
 
During the meetings, the counterparts were presented with the main guidelines of the State of the Nation Address by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and large-scale transformations put forward to building a "Fair Kazakhstan". The American partners expressed strong support for the reforms of the Head of State, noting that their implementation will further enhance the investment attractiveness of the country.
 
Taking into account current international situation, the parties discussed issues of deepening cooperation, sharing experiences, energy and climate agendas, as well as the implementation of joint projects using the best world practices.
 
During the conversation with Vice-President of the World Bank for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde, it was noted that the recovery of the economy of Kazakhstan is more active compared to the countries in the region. It is also important to emphasize the positive assessment by the IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva of the measures taken to ensure macroeconomic stability in Kazakhstan.
 
As part of the meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, a series of negotiations were held with the leadership of world organizations and rating agencies such as Moody's, S&P, Fitch, JPMorgan Chase & Co., during which the prospects for the development of the Kazakhstani economy and monetary policy were brought to the attention of the American side, as well as the financial market of Kazakhstan.
 
The Kazakh delegation also took part in a round table with members of the US Chamber of Commerce, during which the parties discussed the possibilities of expanding and diversifying the economic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakhstan to implement several projects to increase transit transportations

19.10.2022, 16:12 11816
What projects does Kazakhstan plan to implement to increase transit transportations till 2025? Deputy Chairman of the Transport Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kassym Tlepov answered this question at the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable today, Kazinform reports.
 
In his words, the implementation of Dostyk-Moyinty project will let increase transit transportations between China and Europe. Its capacity will be raised fivefold while service speed will increase from 800km/day to 1,500km/day.
 
The Ministry plans also to implement Darbaza-Maktaaral project which will enable to shorten transit distances in Central Asia, Iran and Persian Gulf and decrease the burden on Saryagash checkpoint which operates at its full capacity today – 27mln tonnes per annum.
 

Another project to be implemented is construction of the rail line bypassing Almaty which will let lessen burden on Almaty railway junction by 30% and reduce the time of goods supply from China and Asia-Pacific region to the Central Asian, Persian Gulf states and Europe to 24 hours," Kassym Tlepov explained.

 

Berlin Eurasian Club reviews Kazakhstan-EU cooperation in transport and logistics

19.10.2022, 13:09 12061
Berlin Eurasian Club reviews Kazakhstan-EU cooperation in transport and logistics
Images | gov.kz
Various aspects of cooperation of Kazakhstan and the European Union in the transport and logistics sector, as well as of social modernization in Kazakhstan were discussed by the participants of the 35th meeting of the Berlin Eurasian Club (BEC) held in the EU capital.
 
The event was organized by the Eastern Committee of German Economy and the embassies of Kazakhstan in the Federal Republic of Germany and the Kingdom of Belgium, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
 
The meeting was arranged in the format of two sessions dedicated to the topics of Global Gateway: Opportunities for Joint Projects in New Realities and of Social Reforms Agenda in Kazakhstan: View from Europe.
 
Underlining at the opening session the role of the BEC as an important expert platform for discussing specific issues of diverse cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU, the Kazakh Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko, informed the participants of the session about the course of comprehensive political modernization initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his country and aimed at transforming the entire model of public policy, expanding the participation of citizens in political processes and strengthening human rights protection mechanisms. In addition, he stressed Astana’s interest in developing additional routes for transporting commodities between Europe and Asia, including the so-called Middle Corridor. "We see a reciprocal serious interest on the part of our European partners to strengthen mutually beneficial ties and we count on productive joint work to achieve our common goals," the Kazakh diplomat said.
 
Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Germany Nurlan Onzhanov emphasized that during the 10 years of its functioning, the BEC has proven its effectiveness as a platform for informal dialogue with the participation of government agencies, business and experts from Kazakhstan, Germany, and other European countries. According to him, given the high dynamics of trade and economic turnover with European partners, Kazakhstan is interested in the successful implementation of projects under the EU’s Global Gateway program, which would help strengthen the transport and logistics capacity of all stakeholders and provide mutually beneficial outcomes on a win-win principle.
 
Peteris Ustubs, Director for Middle East, Central Asia, Asia and Pacific in the European Commission’s Directorate-General for International Partnerships, noted the high level of interconnectedness between various aspects of economic development, environmental protection, digitalization, and social policy, including through continued investment and innovation in the sectors of healthcare and education. In this context, the EU is ready to continue comprehensive cooperation with Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan, on issues of mutual interest.
 
Michael Siebert, Managing Director for Russia, Eastern Partnership, Central Asia, Regional Cooperation and OSCE of the European External Action Service, noted the importance of further effective implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU. Underlining the European Union’s support for the reforms in Kazakhstan, he noted the positive dynamics of political contacts and interaction on implementation of specific projects aimed at development of relations in transport, logistic and other areas between Kazakhstan and the EU.
 
The session’s participants discussed prospects of implementation of the EU Global Gateway initiative on development of transport and logistics infrastructure in Central Eurasia aimed at increasing trade turnover between Kazakhstan, Central Asian countries and China and the EU countries.
 
Kazakhstan’s Vice-Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Almaz Idrisov informed the participants of the meeting of the strategy for the implementation of the transit potential of his country and the development of the trade cooperation infrastructure with international partners, including in the European direction.
 
Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy national railways company Anuar Akhmetzhanov highlighted the processes of development of the country’s railway transportation industry and promising directions for increasing cooperation with the EU in this area.
 
At the panel session entitled Social Reforms Agenda in Kazakhstan: View from Europe, experts from Western and Northern Europe exchanged views on the progress made and challenges to meet in implementing public policy to ensure the social welfare of Kazakh citizens.
 
The President of the Kazakh-German Society, the former Director of the Konrad Adenauer Fund in Kazakhstan Thomas Helm noted that the experience accumulated in Germany and other EU countries in implementing the standards of social development could be very useful for Astana.
 
The keynote speaker at the session was Director of the Institute for Security and Development Policy (Stockholm) Svante Cornell, who recently issued a report on social reforms in Kazakhstan. In his speech, he focused on the implementation of a number of successful programs in the social sphere during the years of Kazakhstan’s independence and the progress made in education and health care, noting, at the same time, the need to ensure its more even distribution throughout the country, including in rural areas. At the same time, according to him, the change of generations means a fundamental change in the perception of the interaction between state and society, which should be considered when further developing and implementing new packages of social, political, and economic reforms in Kazakhstan.
 
The Friedrich Ebert Foundation’s Regional Director for Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Christoph Mohr stressed that the country’s comprehensive transformation opens up new opportunities for supporting and strengthening the partnership between Kazakhstan and the EU in various spheres. In his view, the recent constitutional referendum and the upcoming presidential elections represent important first steps in building a Just Kazakhstan, and the dialogue between state and society, encouraged by President Tokayev, is laying a solid foundation for further transformations. Obstacles on this way, of course, are and will be, but they are surmountable, believes the German expert.
 
In their turn, the experts from the Netherlands, Norway, France, who took part in the discussion, highlighted various aspects of social reforms in Kazakhstan, the perception of this process in the Kazakh society and in the international community, the unprecedented complexity of the geopolitical context for their implementation. Among the topics discussed were modernization of the energy sector and transition to a green economy and the impact of these processes on the social sphere, problems of single-industry mono-towns, promotion of employment, gender equality, etc.
 
In general, the discussion showed a significant constructive interest in social reforms in Kazakhstan among European experts, who agreed on the importance of mutually useful exchange of experience in this area, significant both for improving living standards of the citizens, and for a better understanding in the international community of the transformation processes in Kazakhstan, further rapprochement between Kazakhstan and EU countries. The participants noted the need to continue such discussions, as well as of elaborating and implementing joint research projects to study the Kazakh experience of reforms.
 
The event was attended by more than 70 participants from among representatives of public authorities of the EU member states and the EU structures, businesses, international organizations, and the expert community.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Crucial to increase total capacity of renewables

19.10.2022, 12:32 11986
Crucial to increase total capacity of renewables
Images | t.me/bort_01
The Head of State drew attention to the need to increase the total capacity of renewable energy sources, the official Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reports.
 

Almaty region has a great potential for the development energy sector. Several proejcts are being developed in the region now. The point at issue is the construction of a wind farm in Shelek corridor, a small-scale hydropower plant in Raiymbek district and Bartogai hydropower plant in Yenbekshikazakh district, etc.," the Head of State said.

 
The President said that there are 24 wind farms in the region that generate almost 20% of energy generated. At the same time wind farms are not a reliable source of basic generation.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Environmental cooperation council may be created within CICA

18.10.2022, 18:02 21386
During the 6th Summit of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev initiated to hold a high-level conference in Astana in 2024 for discussing environmental problems.
 
The results of this conference, as the Head of State said, may serve as a basis for the creation of the CICA Council for Environmental Cooperation. Secretary General of the CICA Kairat Sarybay said it at the press conference in Astana Oct 17.
 

It means if the conference takes place, an environmental cooperation council of Asia will be established. All this contributes to the emergence of new structures, and finally the CICA may embark on a new level," Kairat Sarybay added.

 
The 6th CICA Summit was held in Astana on October 12-13.

Source: kazinform 
 

