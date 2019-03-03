No talks held beetween President of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyz PM - Kazakh Government statement

In connection with the appeals of a number of mass media concerning the information of the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, S. Issakov of October 11, 2017 on his personal page in the social network Facebook about his negotiations with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the current situation on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border, press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan officially declares.



Firstly, in the framework of the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Sochi (RF), no negotiations took place between the President of Kazakhstan and the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan.



There was a short approach of Mr. S. Issakov to the Head of our state, which is confirmed by a photo posted on his personal Facebook page.



Secondly, the information that the President of Kazakhstan "instructed the Government of Kazakhstan to remove all the issues that had been formed at the border" does not correspond to reality.



In fact, the Government is instructed to hold an intergovernmental consultation on this issue.



As it was reported earlier in the Kazakhstan's media, the Border Service of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan together with the Kazakhstani Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Revenue and Transport Control Committees are conducting a planned border operation along the entire perimeter of the state border of the country, including the Kazakh-Kyrgyz section.



Strengthening of inspection of persons, vehicles, goods and cargoes crossing the border is carried out within the framework of the current legislation, without infringement of the rights of Kazakhstani and foreign citizens.



There are no restrictions or prohibitions on crossing the border.



The main goal of the planned border operation is to stop illegal activities in the border area, identify persons involved in terrorist, smuggling and other criminal activities, check compliance with the border regime and migration legislation.



In turn, the Border Guard Service of the Kyrgyz Republic also switched to an enhanced version of border control for the period of preparation for the presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan.



The Press Service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan officially expresses bewilderment at the spread of the distorted information and confirms its openness to cooperation with any media in the issue of providing objective information.



Source: Prime Minister of the RK - www.primeminister.kz.

