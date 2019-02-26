NSC chairman reported to Nazarbayev

Before the upcoming meetings of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and heads of Central Asian states, Nursultan Nazarbayev met with chairman of the National Security Committee Karim Massimov, Akorda reports.





The head of state noted the importance of the interaction with foreign colleagues in strengthening the regional security and combatting religious extremism and terrorism.





At the end of the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan gave a number of specific instructions.









