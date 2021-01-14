Number of state institutions reorganized in Kazakhstan

фото kazpravda.kz

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin signed the Government Resolution dated December 31, 2020 No. 955 "On some issues of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan", the press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.



The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan DECIDES:



1. To reorganize in the order established by the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan:



1) republican state institution "Committee of Forestry and Wildlife of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan" by separating from it the republican state institution "Fisheries Committee of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan";



2) republican state institutions - territorial subdivisions of the Committee for Forestry and Wildlife of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with Appendix 1 to this Resolution.



2. To determine the interregional basin inspections of fisheries of the Fisheries Committee of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan as legal successors of the rights and obligations of republican state institutions - territorial subdivisions of the Committee for Forestry and Wildlife of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the field of protection, reproduction and use of fish resources and other aquatic animals in accordance with Appendix 2 to this Regulation.



3. To rename the republican state enterprises of the Committee for Forestry and Wildlife of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with Appendix 3 to this Resolution.



4. To determine the Fisheries Committee of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan as an authorized body for management of the relevant branch (sphere) of public administration in relation to republican state enterprises specified in paragraph 3 of this resolution.



5. The Committee for state property and privatization of the Finance Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in the manner prescribed by the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, to transfer to the Fisheries Committee of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan the rights to own and use the state share of participation of the LLP Scientific and Production Center of Fisheries.



6. To approve the attached changes and additions, which are made to some decisions of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



7. The Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, together with the Committee for state property and privatization of the Finance Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in the manner prescribed by the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, to take measures arising from this resolution.



8. This Resolution comes into force after the day of its first official publication.



Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan A. Mamin



