Nur-Sultan is the capital of Eurasia, says Armenian President

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian expressed admiration for the rapid development of the capital of Kazakhstan at the Astana Economic Forum 2019.

Everything starts with a vision, with a dream. We are human. And I do remember early 1990s when I first came to this place. It was a small town in the middle of Kazakhstan... Beautiful, more and more beautiful space than a city. But there was a dream, there was a vision. And that vision was created and then implemented by President Nazarbayev - the dream to have his country's capital city here. And only a couple of decades have passed, look what happened to the dream and the vision. We are sitting in a wonderful city, City Nur-Sultan, which in some sense, as you said, is the heart of Eurasia. I maybe will say Mr. moderator maybe it is already the capital of Eurasia," said Armen Sarkissian.

He thanked the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Thank you, President Nazarbayev, for your vision and visionary leadership of Kazakhstan, but also for visionary leadership in the whole area of Eurasia," said the Armenian President.

He also shared his vision of progressive development.

