Nur Otan Party Secretary steps down

Tamara Duissenova has stepped down from the post of the Secretary of the Nur Otan Party.

Tamara Duissenova has stepped down from the post of the Secretary of the Nur Otan Party due to a transfer to another appointment. Over a year and a half in the post she has greatly contributed to the implementation of the pre-election platform of the part and its social initiatives aimed at improvement of wellbeing of all Kazakhstanis," First Deputy Chairman of the Party Bauyrzhan Baibek tweeted.

Tamara Duissenova took up the post in February 2018. Prior to that, she served as the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population since 2017.

