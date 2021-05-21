Nurbek Dairbekov relieved of his post as Vice Minister of Agriculture

By the decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Dairbekov Nurbek was relieved of his post as Vice Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan according to the submitted application, the PM's press office said on Wednesday.





Nurbek Dairbekov was born in 1973 in Almaty, graduated from Novosibirsk State University named after Lenin Komsomol, Kazakhstan Institute of Management, Economics and Forecasting under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





He began his career in 1994. In various years he worked in the commercial sector and government agencies.





From April to November 2019 - managing director of NC Food Contract Corporation JSC.





From November 2019 to the present - Vice Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.













