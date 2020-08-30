Nurlan Abdirov appointed Senate deputy

By the President’s decree, Nurlan Abdirov was appointed a deputy of the Senate of the RK Parliament, the Akorda press service reporting.

Nurlan Abdirov was born on January 12, 1961 in Aksu-Ayuly, Shet district of Karaganda region, graduated from the Karaganda Higher School of the USSR Ministry of Internal Affairs. He holds Doctor of Law, Professor titles.

In 1982-1984 he taught at the Karaganda Higher School of the USSR Ministry of Internal Affairs.

1984 - 1987 - Adjunct of the All-Union Scientific Research Institute of the USSR Ministry of Internal Affairs.

1987 - 1997 - Lecturer, Senior Lecturer, Associate Professor, Deputy Head of the Department of Criminal Law and Criminology of the Karaganda Higher School of the RK Ministry of Internal Affairs.

1997 - 2000 - Secretary of the State Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Drug Control.

2000 - 2001 - Deputy Chairman of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Combating Drug Addiction and Drug Business.

2001-2002 - Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Combating Drug Addiction and Drug Business of the RK Ministry of Justice.

2002 - 2005 - head of the sector, state inspector, head of the Department of Public and Environmental Safety of the Secretariat of the RK Security Council, Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the RK Security Council.

2005 - 2009 - Deputy Secretary of the RK Security Council - Head of the Secretariat of the RK Security Council.

2009-2011 - Deputy of the Majilis of the RK Parliament of the fourth convocation.

Since January 20, 2012 - Deputy of the Majilis of the RK Parliament of the fifth convocation.

Since March 25, 2016 - Deputy of the Majilis of the RK Parliament of the sixth convocation, Chairman of the Committee on Legislation and Judicial and Legal Reforms.









