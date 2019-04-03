Nursultan Nazarbayev, Angela Merkel talked over phone

Photo: Akorda press service

First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone talk with Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Angela Merkel, Akorda press service reports.

During the conversation, Angela Merkel said she respected Nursultan Nazarbayev's decision to resign as the President of the country.

She noted inextricable connection between success of independent Kazakhstan and the Leader of Nation, his high authority at the international arena and fruitful efforts in ensuring security and stability in the world.

The German leader commended Nursultan Nazarbayev's contribution to the formation and deepening of the Kazakh-German cooperation based on friendship and trust.

Angela Merkel wished Nursultan Nazarbayev strong health and success in his further activity for the benefit of the nation.

The sides agreed to keep regular contacts in the future.

