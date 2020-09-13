Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Chinese FM

First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the press service of Elbasy reporting.

Nursultan Nazarbayev said during the meeting that friendship with China is highly valued in Kazakhstan, and the PRC Foreign Minister noted the achievements of Kazakhstan and thanked Nazarbayev for his significant contribution to the development of Kazakh-Chinese relations. He expressed hope that the partnership between the two states will deepen further.

Wang Yi also conveyed to Nursultan Nazarbayev warm greetings from Xi Jinping, inviting him to visit China at any convenient time. The Minister also spoke about the earlier meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states, and stressed that all these years Kazakhstan had been not only one of the most active participants in the SCO, but also the initiator of many ideas, projects and programs.

In turn, the First President of Kazakhstan conveyed the warmest wishes to the PRC leader, and also opined on the significance of the SCO and the One Belt, One Road project.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.