Nursultan Nazarbayev takes congratulations on Independence Day from Heads of foreign States

Heads of foreign States are sending their congratulatory telegrams and letters addressed to Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev in connection for the celebration of Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Akorda reports.





The U.S. President sent his congratulations on behalf of his nation and himself to the people of Kazakhstan on the 27th anniversary of independence.





Since the USA's recognition of the independence of Kazakhstan back in 1991, our states have gradually worked to strengthen and expand bilateral relations. Your this January visit to Washington has given a fresh impetus to the promotion and strengthening of the relations bedded down between our states over these years," reads the telegram.





In his congratulatory letter, Donald Trump has noted that Kazakhstan turned into a leader in the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and a supporter of the peace on earth under the leadership of Nursultan Nazarbayev.





I am looking forward to a follow-up of the close cooperation. Wish you and the Kazakh people success and well-being in the new year," reads the U.S. President's congratulatory letter.





Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev and the people of Kazakhstan on the upcoming Independence Day and wished well-being and success.





I with a great pleasure send my congratulations on the occasion of your national day, giving my best wishes for well-being and bliss to the Kazakh people in the year to come," reads the telegram.





In his congratulatory telegrams, Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud wished the people of Kazakhstan prosperity and further development, as well as expressed interest to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation in all areas.





Pope Francis also congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on Independence Day and sent his warm regards wishing the peace and wealth to the entire people of Kazakhstan.





Mohammed VI of Morocco, in his telegram, highly appraised the established relations between Kazakhstan and Marocco, expressing the intention to further the cooperation for the sake of the interests of the two nations.





The Kazakh Head of State also received congratulations on Independence Day from Chairman of the Council of State and the Council of Ministers of Cuba Miguel Dнaz-Canel.





Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, in his letter, noted: "Over the years of independence, Kazakhstan has achieved the great success on the way to the strengthening of statehood, well-being and the authority of the country on the international arena. It is gratifying to note the high level of relations established between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, that brought out the fruitful cooperation and close interaction covering a wide range of fields."









