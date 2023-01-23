Nursultan Nazarbayev undergoes heart surgery
OSCE ODIHR observers to be invited to monitor Majilis elections in Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin
Kazakhstan to hold early maslikhat elections Mar 19
Kazakhstan to hold early Majilis elections Mar 19
President signs decree to dissolve Majilis
Kazakh President holds consultations with Speakers and PM
The early presidential elections were held last November as scheduled. Some Senate deputies were elected recently. The Majilis and maslikhats elections are ahead," the President said.
Alikhan Smailov elected Chairman of Samruk-Kazyna Fund's Directors Board
As per the governmental decree, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has been elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of JSC Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund. Previously, this post was held by Jon Dudas. He will remain in the Board of Director as an independent director," a press release from Samruk Kazyna reads.
Kazakh President concludes his visit to UAE
