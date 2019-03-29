Nurzhan Altayev appointed Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population

Nurzhan Altayev was born in 1978 in the South Kazakhstan region. In 2004 he graduated from the M. Auezov South Kazakhstan State University, in 2012 — Academic Innovation University. He has a degree in law and economy.





He started his career in 2002. In 2005-2012 he held various positions in state bodies, worked in national companies. In 2012-2017, he headed the Center for Entrepreneurs, the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the South Kazakhstan region, worked as a deputy chairman of the Board of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan.





From November 2017 to the present, he held the post of Vice Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.









Photo: kapital.kz





