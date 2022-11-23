Official commentary by Kazakh Foreign Office on OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission's statement

Images | gov.kz

The Statement of Preliminary Findings and Conclusions of the OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission regarding the early presidential election in Kazakhstan held November 20, 2022, lacks objectivity and puts in question the effectiveness of the ODIHR as an important institution that up to this day has had the support of our republic, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

As is known, the ODIHR has a mandate to assist the OSCE participating States in their activities to "ensure full respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, to act on the basis of the rule of law, to implement the principles of democracy" (Helsinki Document 1992).

The statement, however, contains a set of typical OSCE/ODIHR biased conclusions, demonstrating a complete unwillingness to recognize the development of the internal situation in our country. In the activities of the OSCE/ODIHR observation team and its leadership was clearly seen the mistrust in the reforms carried out by the President of Kazakhstan, aimed at transforming the country and turning it into an advanced society based on the rule of law.

The statement of the OSCE/ODIHR Mission, containing unsubstantiated and unconfirmed allegations, is at odds with the conclusions of the missions of all reputable international organizations that also monitored the elections, which again shows its prejudiced nature.

The content of the OSCE/ODIHR’s statement demonstrates a lack of desire to develop long-term and constructive cooperation with Kazakhstan authorities, which will, undoubtedly, be taken into account.