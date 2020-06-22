Oishybayev appointed vice minister of information and social development of the Republic of Kazakhstan

By the Decree of the Government, Oishybayev Kemelbek Baktygulovich was appointed vice minister of information and social development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kemelbek Oishybayev was born on July 13, 1977, in the West Kazakhstan region.

In 1998, he graduated from Al-Farabi Kazakh National University with a degree in Journalism, and in 2004, from the Kazakh Humanitarian Law University with a degree in Law. He also completed an MBA program at Geneva Business School (Switzerland).

He began his career in 2000 as a correspondent for IA Interfax-Kazakhstan LLP.

From 2001 to 2007, he served in senior positions at Kazakhtelecom JSC.

In different years he worked in commercial structures.

From 2015 to 2016, he was deputy, first deputy general director of the Management Company Kazmedia Ortalygy LLP.

In 2016, he was appointed director of the Central Communications Service at the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In 2016-2017m he was chair of the Board of JSC Television and Radio Corporation Kazakhstan.

From June 2019, he has served as chair of the NAO Kazakhstan Institute for Social Development Rouhani Zhangyru.













