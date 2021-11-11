Система Orphus

Ongoing legal reforms should increase public confidence in judicial system - Tokayev

09.11.2021, 14:35 32536
The President of Kazakhstan received the Chief Justice of Kazakhstan's Supreme Court Zhakip Asanov, the president's press service said in a statement on Tuesday.
 
The head of state was informed about the work to modernize the judicial system.
 
The Chairman of the Supreme Court spoke about the results of the Administrative Procedure Code for 4 months. According to him, the introduction of the new code is intended to change the mindset and strengthen the discipline of officials.
 
Zhakip Asanov also reported to the President on the introduction of alternative methods of resolving disputes, promoting new projects against corruption, ensuring uniform judicial practice and real adversariality of the parties in the criminal process.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the ongoing legal reforms should fully ensure the rule of law, help to increase the level of protection of citizens' rights and increase public confidence in judicial system.
 
Source: Kazpravda.kz
 
