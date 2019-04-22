Over 1,500 international observers expected at presidential election in Kazakhstan

More than 1,500 international observers are expected to come to Kazakhstan for the June 9 snap presidential election, Kazinform learnt from the Central Election Commission member Zauresh Baimoldina.

‘The accreditation of observers will begin after approval of a relevant resolution of the CEC,' she said.

‘By tradition, there are the missions of the ODIHR/OSCE, PACE, Council of Europe, CIS, SCO, CSTO, TurkPA etc.' she added.

According to her, the invitations will be sent to all the international organizations which organize their missions. 'We cannot say now the exact number of observers from foreign countries and international organizations. We expect, there will be more than 1,000 observers, maximum 1,600-1,700," Zauresh Baimoldina noted.

