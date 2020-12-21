Participants of pre-election TV debates for elections to Majilis named

During the next meeting of the Central Election Commission, a list of participants in pre-election TV debates in the framework of elections to the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan was announced, the press service of the CEC of the Republic of Kazakhstan informs.

Anastasia Shchegortsova, a member of the Central Election Commission, said that the following list of participants in the TV debates had been approved, whose candidacies were determined by political parties:

1) from the Political Party "ADAL" - member of the political council Eldar Zhumagaziev;

2) from the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan "Ak Zhol" - the chairman of the party Peruashev Azat;

3) from the People's Democratic Patriotic Party "Auyl" - the chairman of the party Bektayev Ali;

4) from the People's Party of Kazakhstan - the chairman of the party, Konurov Aikyn;

5) from the Nur Otan Party - the first deputy chairman of the party, Bauyrzhan Baibek.

Recall that the debates of candidates for deputies of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan will be broadcast live on the Khabar TV channel.





