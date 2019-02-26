Participation in the meeting of CIS Heads of State Council in private session

The event was also attended by Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, Serzh Sargsyan, President of Armenia, Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus, Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan, Igor Dodon, President of Moldova, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, President of Turkmenistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, as well as Sapar Isakov, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan and Sergey Lebedev, Chairman of the Executive Committee - CIS Executive Secretary.



In his speech, the President of Kazakhstan stressed the special role of the CIS in developing trade and economic relations between the member countries of the Commonwealth.



The Kazakh leader has mentioned a number of topical directions for the CIS modernization and improvement.



Nursultan Nazarbayev has proposed to revise the CIS Further Development Concept and work out a new plan of measures.



In addition, the President of Kazakhstan has dwelled on the issue of deepening trade and economic relations between the countries of the Commonwealth.



- Free trade in services in the CIS will open new opportunities for our businesspeople and bring our countries' trade and economic cooperation to a new level. I propose to instruct the Council of Heads of Government and the Executive Committee to intensify work on the Draft Agreement on Free Trade in Services and to approve it in the near future, the Head of our state said.



In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the efficiency of the Russian Federation's leadership in the organization and wished success to the Republic of Tajikistan as the CIS President next year.



Source: Akorda press service

