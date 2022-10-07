This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
People’s coalition to support Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at presidential elections founded in Kazakhstan
Kazakh, Russian PMs hold meeting
Kazakhstan should pursue a balanced and constructive foreign policy – President
I will soon present my election platform which will include measures for all-round transformation of the country, increasing the citizens’ well-being. I firmly believe that our State should pursue a balanced, multidirectional, and constructive foreign policy aimed at ensuring regional and global security," said the Kazakh Head of State.
We’re to work with key organizations such as the CIS, SCO, OSCE, Organization of the Turkic-speaking countries, as well as enhance the potential of CICA," stated the Kazakh President.
‘Caspian Five’ countries to adopt roadmap to boost transport routes
Kazakhstan have ambitious plans to form cross-border hubs set to raise the capacities of the "North-South" and "East-West" corridors. Among them, Aktau and Kuryk ports, Khorgos dry port, international industrial cooperation center "Central Asia", and others, facilitating greater trade flows with the Caspian countries, then with international markets," said Kazakh Premier Smailov.
Election will be open, fair, and just, says Tokayev
I am sure that the upcoming election will demonstrate the maturity, strength, and unity of our nation, how determined we are in achieving the set goals. As the incumbent Head of State, I can definitely say that the election will be open, fair, and just," said the Kazakh President.
Tokayev addresses forum of people’s coalition supporting him in upcoming presidential election
We’ve entered a new political era. November 20 will see an early presidential election. It’s a very important campaign, which will define the path of our future development," said Tokayev.
As I said previously, the Head of State should not give priority to any of the parties, be politically neutral. I’ve never abandoned this position. For me, it a great honour and responsibility to run in the presidential election as a candidate from you all," he said.
Zhanar Aitzhan appointed Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to WTO and intl economic organizations
New Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to UN appointed
Kazakhstan appoints new ambassador to UK
