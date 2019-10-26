People’s trust in President Tokayev reaches 74.9%

The Eurasian Integration Institute conducted a population survey in order to identify level of public trust in the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Center for Sociological Research of the Institute of Eurasian Integration reports.

The survey was conducted in 14 regional centers and rural settlements and three cities of republican significance including Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent.

The survey showed a high level of people’s trust in the President. Thus, 70.3% of the population supports Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as the President of Kazakhstan.

The survey demonstrated society’s fairly high level of trust in the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - 74.9%.

Most respondents are generally satisfied with the activities of the Head of State.

More than 70% of respondents surveyed believe that presidential initiatives may help to increase the well-being of the population and boost our country’s development.

