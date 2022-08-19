Система Orphus

PM Alikhan Smailov, Chevron CEO Michael Wirth meet

18.08.2022, 18:19 1556
Kazakh Premier Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with chairman and CEO of Chevron Corporation Michael Wirth, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.
 
The sides discussed the issues of current activity of Chevron in Kazakhstan, supplies of commodity and liquified petroleum gas to the domestic market as well as realization of joint projects at the Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields.
 
The Kazakh government head noted that Chevron is one of the first strategic partners of Kazakhstan that has taken part in addressing many economic and social tasks over its operation in the country.
 
The Kazakh PM pointed out the importance of realization of projects for future expansion and management of wellhead pressure at Tengiz.
 
Smailov noted the company’s work on creation of a fund of direct investments to the tune of $248mln, within which domestic investment projects are to be carried out.
 
For his part, Michael Wirth reaffirmed the readiness of the company to carry on with the realization of the ongoing joint projects.
 
The Kazakh PM added that an improved model contract for investors to include a package of fiscal and regulatory preferences is being developed to increase the investment attractiveness of the oil and gas sector. 
 
SCO states announce proposals to combat transnational crimes

18.08.2022, 16:13 1901
The 4th edition of the Meeting of Interior and Public Security Ministers of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Internal Affairs.
 
Exchange of experiences in combating today’s challenges and threats such as extremism, human trafficking, and illegal arms trafficking took place during the meeting.
 
In his speech, Kazakh interior minister Marat Akhmetzhanov made concrete proposals on joint combat of the country’s Interior Ministry and the SCO against organized crime, illegal drug trafficking, and cybercrimes. All the proposals received unanimous backing from the SCO interior ministers.
 
The minister also shared the Kazakh experience in fighting human trafficking. In particular, the creation of the interdepartmental commission, realization of a government’s action plan, and development of a draft bill on combat against human trafficking.
 
Kazakhstan has joined to all 19 international conventions and protocols against terrorism. According to Akhmetzhanov, up to 90 treaties on the fight against crimes have been concluded within multilateral and bilateral cooperation. Now, it was made possible detect nationals leaving for hotspots to join armed conflicts.
 
Speaking of the combat against drug-related crimes, the Kazakh minister informed about the measures taken as part of the antidrug strategic of the SCO member states. The work is ongoing together with drug control units of Russia’s interior ministry.
 
In line with the Kazakh President’s instruction, the criminal sphere is being modernized modelled on the OECD countries.
 
Akhmetzhanov spoke how a three-tier model of pretrial investigation with the involvement of police, prosecutor, and court, which led to work optimization and tight deadlines, is being implemented in Kazakhstan.
 
Within the Meeting of Interior and Public Security Ministers of the member states of the SCO, bilateral talks are due to take place. Prospects for joint fight against crimes are to be discussed in narrow meetings. It was noted that the Protocol of the Meeting was signed.
 
The Meeting is held in the year marking 20 years since the signature of the SCO Charter and ahead of the Summit of the Leaders of the SCO countries on September 15-16, 2022, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. 
 
CSTO, Red Cross discuss humanitarian situation amid growing international tensions

18.08.2022, 15:05 2186
CSTO, Red Cross discuss humanitarian situation amid growing international tensions
CSTO Deputy Secretary General Samat Ordabayev and Director of the Europe and Central Asia Office of the International Committee of the Red Cross Ariane Bauer exchanged views on the humanitarian situation in the CSTO areas of responsibility and border areas in the context of growing international tensions at a meeting in Moscow, BelTA learned from the CSTO press service, Belta reported.
 

The parties reaffirmed commitment to developing cooperation between the CSTO and the ICRC in key areas of international humanitarian law", the press service stated.

 
The parties noted the positive results of joint work this year and outlined the main areas of further cooperation. They also discussed the procedure to coordinate the participation of ICRC representatives in the command post exercises involving the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Force Vzaimodeistvie 2022 and the CSTO Peacekeeping Forces Unbreakable Brotherhood 2022.
 
The working meeting was also attended by employees of the CSTO Secretariat and representatives of the ICRC delegations in the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
Former Kazakh ambassador to Japan receives Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star

18.08.2022, 15:01 2151
By the decision of His Majesty the Emperor Naruhito of Japan the Ambassador of Japan to Kazakhstan, Jun Yamada, presented one of the highest state awards, "The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star", to ex-Kazakh ambassador to Japan, Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev, for his contribution to developing bilateral cooperation and deepening friendship between Kazakhstan and Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
The ceremony was attended by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Adil Tursunov, the Ambassador of Greece to Kazakhstan Efthalia Kakiopoulou, as well as representatives of the business and diplomatic circles of both countries.
 
 "The Order of the Rising Sun" was the first award to be included in Japan's award system. The Order was first awarded in 1875. "The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star" is an order of the second class according to the Japanese state honour system.
 
Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev had served as Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Japan from 2016 to 2021 and had been a visiting professor at Tokai University in Japan from 2017 to 2021. He is fluent in Japanese. He has been working within the system of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan for 30 years.
 
Kazakh President to visit Baku

18.08.2022, 14:18 2241
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to pay an official visit to the city of Baku on August 24, 2022, upon invitation of Azeri President Ilham Aliyev, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh President.
 
The two presidents are to hold narrow and extended meetings in the capital of Azerbaijan.
 
Development of Kazakh-Azeri strategic partnership with the activation of trade and economic, transport and logistics, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation on focus is to be included in the agenda of the meetings, following which a number of bilateral documents are to be concluded. 
 
President Tokayev approves draft comprehensive plan of Ulytau region’s development

17.08.2022, 19:39 10431
President Tokayev approves draft comprehensive plan of Ulytau region’s development
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received governor of Ulytau region Berik Abdygaliuly. The President was presented with a draft comprehensive plan of social and economic development of the region for 2022-2026 based on the instructions of the Head of State during his working trip to the region, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
The draft plan includes above 240 measures aimed at diversifying the economy, developing the social and industrial infrastructure, as well as addressing the most urgent issues the region faces.
 
The President was briefed on the projects to build 132.8 thousand sq.m. of rental and credit housing, modernize the multi-purpose hospital, open an oncological dispensary, modern perinatal center in Zhezkazgan, as well as a district hospital in Ulytau district planned starting from 2023. Moreover, 26 medical facilities are to be opened in all district centers and villages.
 
As part of the pilot national project "Comfortable school", there are plans to construct 11 general education schools and eight kindergartens.
 
The Head of State was informed about the situation with drinking water provision and quality road construction.
 
It is envisaged to reconstruct the drainage and sewerage networks in cities and rural settlements. 289.5km of roads of regional importance and 112.5km of roads of district importance are set to be repaired. The implementation of all set measures will allow to create over 10 thousand new permanent jobs.
 
Following the meeting, Tokayev approved the presented draft project and instructed to continue work needed together with the appropriate state bodies. 
 
President Tokayev condoles with Armenian PM over Yerevan explosion victims

17.08.2022, 17:34 10696
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has extended his heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the Armenian people on the occasion of the tragedy at the Surmalu market that claimed many lives, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
In the telegram of condolences the Head of State conveyed the words of deep sympathy to the bereaved families and those injured in the explosion.
 
Recall that the explosion rocked the Surmalu market in Yerevan on August 14 claiming lives of 16 people and injuring another 18. 
 
Kazakh FM meets with President of Singapore

17.08.2022, 16:31 10786
As part of the second day of his official visit to Singapore, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi was received by President of Singapore Halimah Yacob at the Istana Palace, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
The parties discussed issues of further strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing economic ties. Mukhtar Tileuberdi conveyed warm greetings to Halimah Yacob on the behalf of Kazakhstan’s President. The two also discussed issues of organizing President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s upcoming official visit to Singapore.
 
The Minister briefed President Yacob on the results of the nationwide referendum on additions and amendments to the Constitution held earlier in June in Kazakhstan. He also spoke about President Tokayev’s ongoing political and economic reforms on building a New Kazakhstan.
 
President Yacob also conveyed warm wishes to President Tokayev and noted the high level of political dialogue and mutually beneficial partnership between Kazakhstan and Singapore, based on trusting dialogue and mutual support.
 
Singapore President commended Kazakhstan’s activities to ensure peace, security and stability in Asia and promote global inter-religious dialogue within the upcoming summit CICA summit and the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions to be held in Nur-Sultan.
 
Moreover, Minister Tileuberdi held talks with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of Singapore, Political Leader of the Fourth Generation Team (4G) of the People's Action Party Lawrence Wong.
 
The parties discussed in detail the issues of promoting economic cooperation. Particular attention was given to expanding the transit potential of Kazakhstan and developing projects of Kazakh-Singaporean enterprises in the manufacturing industry, IT, construction and finance.
 
The Singapore side was informed about the activities of the Astana International Financial Centre. The importance to study the Singapore experience in the development of capital markets for the Kazakh financial centre was noted when discussing.
 
Kazakh President to visit Singapore

17.08.2022, 15:27 10056
