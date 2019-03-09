PM charged to ensure effective implementation of National Plan on EXPO-207 organization

Almaty. January 15. Kazakhstan Today - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Akhmetov chaired a session of the Government today. The agenda of the sitting included the issues of preparation for the international exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana.



According to the Prime Minister's official website, Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev submitted the draft resolutions on the National Plan on organization and holding of the ECPO-2017 for 2013-2018 and on establishment of "Astana EXPO-2017" National Company" JSC for consideration of the Cabinet. The documents have already been considered and approved by the State Commission chaired by S.Akhmetov.



"The National Plan consists of 10 sections and includes 78 activities. 12 state bodies are involved in its implementation as well as the regional akimats, akimats of Astana and Almaty and "Samruk-Kazyna" Fund. Amendments will be introduced to the National Plan for 2014-2018 after the executive committee of the International Bureau of Exhibitions approves the Registration Dossier in October 2013," Minister of Economic Development and Trade Y.Dossayev said at the government session.



According to the Minister, the main goal of "Astana EXPO-2017" company will be implementation of the conceptual part of the Registration Dossier, design and construction of infrastructure and EXPO-2017 facilities.



S.Akhmetov emphasized that the President set a task to make the long-term National Plan on organization and holding of the exhibition the main consolidating document. "It must be implemented accurately. Success of the exhibition depends on implementation of the Plan," the Premier said.



"Over 90% of the activities outlined in the national plan are scheduled for 2013. This year won't be easy. Therefore, all central and local executive bodies should mobilize their efforts and take measures to timely implement the Plan," S.Akhmetov instructed.



At the end of the session, the Government adopted the resolutions.



