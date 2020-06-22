PM congratulates Kazakhstani doctors on their professional holiday

Prime Minister Askar Mamin congratulated Kazakhstani medical workers on their professional holiday.





“Dear medical workers of Kazakhstan, I congratulate you on your professional holiday!





It is difficult to overestimate the importance of the medical profession for society and development of the state. You help maintain and improve people's health. Saving a person’s life and improving its quality, protect the well-being of Kazakhstani people.





During this difficult time, you are at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and with your daily selfless work show an example of a high sense of responsibility and duty, confirming the humanity and nobility of the medical profession.





Accept the most sincere words of appreciation for your work. I wish all medical workers good health, success and prosperity!





Prime Minister





The Republic of Kazakhstan





Askar Mamin."

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.