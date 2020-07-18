PM expresses his condolences to families of Kazakhstanis who died from COVID-19

The Prime Minister Askar Mamin expressed his condolences to the families of Kazakhstani people who died from coronavirus infection.

In this difficult time, Kazakhstan is fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The disease is taking the lives of our fellow citizens. Sharing the bitterness of loss, I express my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.

By decision of the Head of State, July 13 was declared the Day of National Mourning in memory of Kazakhstanis who died from COVID-19.

I am sure that the measures taken will allow us to stop the spread of the pandemic, once again showing resilience, firm will and the indestructible faith of our people in their strength.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Askar Mamin













