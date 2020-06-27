PM introduces Minister of Healthcare Alexey Tsoy

Prime Minister Askar Mamin introduced the Minister of Healthcare Alexey Tsoy, appointed by Decree of the Head of State, to the staff of the Ministry of Healthcare.

Askar Mamin emphasized the importance of solving the tasks facing the healthcare system and protecting public health amid the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov had been relieved of his post by the Head of State according to a submitted application for health reasons. In his letter of resignation, Birtanov noted that due to his illness and the need for additional treatment, the full management of the healthcare industry, especially in the face of complicating epidemiological conditions, had become difficult. He emphasized that the post of the minister of healthcare requires daily systematic work, constant tight control and prompt response and management of all structures of the ministry.

Alexey Vladimirovich Tsoy was born April 2, 1977, in the South Kazakhstan region. He graduated from South Kazakhstan State Medical Academy, graduate school of the Kazakhstan State Medical Academy, Daneker Institute of International Law and International Business, and the Higher School of Corporate Management of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration. He completed an internship at Stanford University (USA), as well as in Singapore, Moscow, Germany, Great Britain and others. Doctor of Business Administration, Ph.D.

He worked as an endoscopist surgeon, senior researcher at the Center for Reconstructive Surgery and Transplantology, leading researcher at the Center for Internal Medicine of the National Scientific Medical Center, general secretary of the public association Eurasian Respiratory Society, director of the Center for the Introduction of Modern Medical Technologies in the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, head of the Medical Management Center the affairs of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the chief physician of the Astana City Hospital No. 1, vice minister of health and social development, and the vice minister of health of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Since February 2019, he headed the Medical Center of the Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan; on June 22, he was appointed first vice minister of healthcare.













