Система Orphus

PM Smailov: All those responsible for Ekibastuz TPP accident to be brought to justice

01.12.2022, 14:43 12251
PM Smailov: All those responsible for Ekibastuz TPP accident to be brought to justice
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, who arrived in Ekibastuz yesterday evening, surveyed the town’s thermal power plant. Local authorities reported to him about the situation in the town and the TPP, Kazinform reports.

According to the Prime Minister, the situation was immediately taken under the control. Repair works will be completed soon. «We expect that all residential buildings will be provided with heating in a day or two,» he said.

In his words, high wear and tear of heat distribution networks, lack of investments in modernization, and negligence of the TPP owner led to the accident. As per preliminary data, high pressure resulted in the damage of pipes in 15 spots.

Smailov added that an investigation into the accident was launched. He promised to work out the issues of ensuring stable operation of the TPP, injecting investments in its modernization and renewal of municipal heat distribution networks.

The issues of heat supply in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Rudnyi, Ridder and other settlements are also under control, he noted.

At the end, he added that the akimat must promptly respond to the residents’ requests submitted via social media and hot line.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


relevant news

Kazakh FM holds bilateral meetings on the sidelines of OSCE Ministerial Council

02.12.2022, 14:07 6591
Images | gov.kz
Within the framework of the 29th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi took part in the Ministerial Meeting "Central Asia and the Federal Republic of Germany" in the C5+1 format, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The agenda of the meeting included issues of regional cooperation in Central Asia, security in Afghanistan, the impact of climate change on the economy of the region, etc. Special consideration was paid to the connectivity of the Central Asia countries and Europe, in particular, cooperation in the development of interregional trade and transport infrastructure, including the assistance of the European Union's "Global Gateway" program.

In his speech, the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan stressed that the issue of cooperation in the transit and transport sphere is becoming especially relevant in the light of the recent unprecedented geopolitical changes in the world and disruption of supply chains. "Kazakhstan is interested in establishing greater connectivity between Central Asia and Europe, including Germany. We call the participants to join the initiative to create an Interstate Water and Energy Consortium of Central Asia", - Tileuberdi said.

The parties confirmed the high level of mutual interest in the development of alternative routes, in particular, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

At the same time, on the margins of the Ministerial council Tileuberdi held a number of separate bilateral meetings with the heads of delegations of Austria, Great Britain, Canada, Cyprus, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Sweden, Estonia, the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

During the bilateral talks, priority issues on the bilateral agenda were discussed, including further expansion of political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation with these countries and organizations.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakh delegation attends 29th meeting of OSCE Ministerial Council in Łódź

02.12.2022, 08:43 6671
Images | gov.kz
The Foreign Ministers of the participating States of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe gathered in Łódź, Poland, for the 29th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council to discuss relevant challenges and problems in the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian area, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting took up the results of the Organization’s activities in the current year, topical issues of regional security, prevention and resolution of armed conflicts, combating radicalization, extremism and transnational threats, cooperation on the security of information and communication technology and other issues.

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi led Kazakhstan’s delegation. In his address, he informed the Ministerial Council about the large-scale political and socio-economic reforms carried out in the country within the course announced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to build a "Just and Fair Kazakhstan". Particular attention of the Foreign Ministers of the 57 OSCE participating States was drawn to the outcomes of the recent presidential election in the country, which demonstrated the convincing support of the majority of Kazakhstan citizens for the course of transformation launched by the head of state.

Minister Tileuberdi further outlined Kazakhstan’s position and vision on issues in all three dimensions of the Organization, focusing on the importance of continuing an inclusive dialogue and coordinated actions by the OSCE participating States to jointly respond to and prevent conflict situations. In that context, it was noted that disagreements in the OSCE space should be resolved through diplomatic means.

The Foreign Minister stressed that restoring trust in the Euro-Atlantic area and Eurasia in the spirit of the Helsinki Final Act, the Charter of Paris and the Astana Declaration was of paramount importance, noting that in the current difficult times countries must "build roads and bridges, not walls and trenches".

Kazakhstan became a member of the OSCE in 1992. In 2010, Kazakhstan chaired the OSCE, holding the 2010 Summit in December, which culminated in the adoption of the document "Astana Commemorative Declaration: Towards a Security Community".
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


President Tokayev meets with Chairman of Roche Holding Board of Directors Christoph Franz

01.12.2022, 18:13 12066
President Tokayev meets with Chairman of Roche Holding Board of Directors Christoph Franz
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Dr. Christoph Franz, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Swiss pharmaceutical concern Roche Holding AG, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
During the meeting, the President was informed about the realization of the project to localize the production of innovative anticancer pharmaceuticals. The corresponding agreement has been signed today between the Kazakh health ministry and Roche Holding AG.
 
Christoph Franz told the President about the joint development of innovative methods of cancer detection by the Kazakh Research Institute of Oncology and Radiology. A training center of laboratory diagnostics to upskill local specialists is set to be created with the company’s support at the Nazarbayev University’s Medicine School next year.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakhstan attends Central Asian Investment Forum in Japan

01.12.2022, 12:40 12171
Kazakhstan attends Central Asian Investment Forum in Japan
Images | primeminister.kz
The Kazakh delegation led by the Deputy PM-Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev takes part in the Central Asian Investment Forum in Japan at the invitation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the PM’s press service reports.

Representatives of the governments of Central Asian nations, Mongolia and Japan, heads of the business community, and corporations of Japan are invited to take part in the forum.

The Kazakh Minister told those present about the country’s achievements for the years of independence, ongoing economic reforms, current economic situation, and measures taken to raise the country’s investment attractiveness.

Besides, there will be held bilateral talks as part of the forum to discuss the development of trade and economic and investment cooperation issues.

The Kazakh delegation also took an active part in the expert sessions of the forum.

The forum is purposed to give an impetus to the promotion of economic interests and attracting foreign investments in Kazakhstan.

Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Reforms in criminal justice discussed at Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s dialogue platform

01.12.2022, 10:29 12326
At the final meeting of the 2022 Human Dimension Dialogue Platform Consultative and Advisory Body under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, the issues of criminal justice reforms were discussed
At the final meeting of the 2022 Human Dimension Dialogue Platform Consultative and Advisory Body under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, the issues of criminal justice reforms were discussed, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko read out a welcome address on behalf of the head of Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry, who, in particular, noted that the year 2022 was full of events that served as a catalyst for full-scale political reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to continue democratization the country. Every year Kazakhstan takes consistent and effective steps towards building a fair state governed by the rule of law in which the welfare of the people and respect for human rights are immutable values. He emphasized that through the synergy of the civil sector with the authorities a common goal will be achieved, namely ensuring the rights, freedoms and economic well-being of our citizens.
 
Further, Deputy Minister Vassilenko drew the attention of the participants to the project to update the list of Consultative and Advisory Body’s recommendations, which was implemented during the current year and amounted to 76 major legislative initiatives. There is a lot of work ahead on the implementation of the updated proposals of the civil sector.
 
Representatives of the General Prosecutor's Office, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Supreme Court were the speakers of the state bodies at the meeting.
 
Four speakers from the General Prosecutor's Office provided detailed information on the systematic implementation of a three-tiered model of criminal procedure based on a clear separation of powers among law enforcement agencies, based on the experience of OECD countries.
 
A representative of the Ministry of Justice reported that the Project Office of the Ministry conducted an article-by-article analysis of the Criminal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure, aimed at identifying non-working norms, collisions, gaps and norms that hinder justice.
 
The speaker from the Supreme Court said that the main purpose of the reform of the judicial system is to increase the level of legal protection of citizens, ensuring effective judicial protection of their rights, the formation of a well-educated judicial corps.
 
On behalf of civil society, the head of the Kadir-Kasiet NGO made a speech and proposed recommendations for improving the criminal law to ensure the principle of presumption of innocence and protection of children from bullying.
 
Representatives of civil society and state authorities actively participated in the subsequent discussion, which was open and constructive. During the discussion of the topics on the agenda, participants voiced valuable suggestions and recommendations for further improving criminal justice by eliminating existing shortcomings.
 
At the end of the meeting, participants discussed the results of this year's work and approved the Consultative and Advisory Body’s work plan for 2023.
 
The meeting was attended by members of the Parliament, the Secretary of the Human Rights Commission under the President of Kazakhstan, representatives of the Supreme Court, the Constitutional Council, the Office of the Human Rights Commissioner of Kazakhstan, interested ministries, Kazakhstani human rights NGOs, and guests of the platform - representatives of international partners, including UNDP, OSCE, European Union, USAID, as well as the embassies of the U.S. and Canada in Astana.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


President condoles with China over passing of Jiang Zemin

01.12.2022, 09:23 12396
On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, the President expressed condolences to the family and relatives of Jiang Zemin and the entire Chinese people.
With deep sorrow, the Head of State learned about the death of the former Chairman of the People's Republic of China Jiang Zemin, Akorda press service reported.
 

We all know Jiang Zemin as an outstanding son of his country, who selflessly served in the name of prosperity of China enhancing the country's authority in the international community. His bright image as an outstanding person who made a significant contribution to the strengthening of Kazakhstan-China friendship will forever remain in the memory of our peoples," the telegram of condolences reads.

 
On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, the President expressed condolences to the family and relatives of Jiang Zemin and the entire Chinese people.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Joint statement of Kazakh, French Presidents released

30.11.2022, 18:00 23356
Joint statement of Kazakh, French Presidents released
Images | akorda.kz
A joint statement made by Kazakh Leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and French President Emmanuel Macron has been released, Kazinform reports.
 
On November 29-30, 2022, Kazakh President Tokayev made an official visit to France at the invitation of Emmanuel Macron
 
The heads of the two states expressed their satisfaction with the trust-based and regular dialogue at all levels. Kazakhstan is the main economic partner of France in Central Asia, while France is among the leading investors into the Kazakh economy.
 
In the joint statement, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed his support of the ongoing comprehensive reforms under the Kazakh Head of State’s leadership aimed at strengthening the rule of law, fundamental freedoms and social justice essential for stability and sustainable development.
 
The sides expressed mutual will to promote peace, security, and stability both globally and regionally. The unwavering commitment to the international law and underlying principles of the UN Charter, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity, was stressed. France and Kazakhstan express deep concern over the Ukraine situation, its humanitarian consequences, and impact on the global economy, food security of the most vulnerable countries.
 
The two hailed the Central Asia - European Union Summit held on October 27, 2022, in Astana.
 
Tokayev and Macron noted with satisfaction the launch of the major transport initiatives in Central Asia, in particular the development of the Caspian International Transport Route, as well as expressed support for the realization of the EU’s project Global Gateway.
 
The presidents are committed to address climate change as well as praised the confirmation of the target to keep the global warming level of 1.5 degrees Celsius at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh.
 
In the statement, the Kazakh Head of State wished the French President success in the preparation for the 33rd Summer Olympic Games to take place in France.
 
Tokayev invited Emanuel Macron to visit Kazakhstan in the near future.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


President Tokayev receives Chairman of Orano S.A. Directors Board

30.11.2022, 10:28 18841
President Tokayev receives Chairman of Orano S.A. Directors Board
Images | akorda.kz
The meeting discussed the issues of development of nuclear industry. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with the results of the French company’s activity in Kazakhstan and the plans for the upcoming period, the press office of Akorda informed.
 
According to Claude Imauven, the Kazakh-French joint venture KATCO produces 15% of annual uranium output in Kazakhstan and 7% of global output.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that uranium cooperation issues between Kazakhstan and France were discussed during the talks with Emmanuel Macron.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Most read