President addressed Kazakhstanis on the Closing Day of Semipalatinsk test site

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appealed to the people of Kazakhstan in connection with the International Day against nuclear tests on August 29.

The address of the Head of State was published on the official website of Akorda.

Dear compatriots! 29 years ago, on August 29, the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev made an unprecedented historic decision to abandon the nuclear arsenal and became the leader of the anti-nuclear movement. By a resolution of the United Nations, August 29 was declared the International Day against Nuclear Tests", - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.

The President recalled that nuclear explosions were made at one of the world's largest test sites near Semey. The decision of Nursultan Nazarbayev to close the test site was of great historical importance for future generations of Kazakhstanis and for the global movement of nuclear disarmament.

The nuclear tests at the Semipalatinsk test site caused irreparable damage to human health and the environment. They caused high morbidity and mortality among the population, led to intensive radioactive contamination of the adjacent territories. About one and a half million people lived around the test site on the area of 300 thousand square kilometers. According to experts, more than 500 thousand people were directly exposed to radiation," the Head of State says in his address.

Currently, the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan is considering a further gradual expansion of the range of social guarantees for this category of citizens. At the same time, ensuring security on the territory of the former test site has become the most important priority of the state policy. The timely measures taken by the country's leadership to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons have almost completely eliminated the threat to the international community from the uncontrolled spread of a powerful nuclear arsenal. Thus, the test site became the object of scientific research. A multi-level protection system was created to ensure reliable protection of hazardous facilities. Seven large projects were implemented aimed at rehabilitation of contaminated areas", - said in the appeal.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, next year a comprehensive environmental survey of 18.5 thousand square kilometers will be completed. In general, scientific, technical and engineering work, which ensured the safe state of the former Semipalatinsk test site, still remains unprecedented in the world.

It should be emphasized that the denuclearization of the site took place within the framework of Kazakhstan's broad interaction with such countries as the Russian Federation, the United States and others, as well as international organizations, primarily the IAEA. We express our great gratitude to our partners for long-term and fruitful cooperation in this strategically important area," the Head of State notes.





