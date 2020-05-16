President amends law on combating legalization of illegally gained income

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of combating legalization (laundering) of illegally gained income and financing of terrorism", the Akorda’s press service reports.

The text of the law is to be published in the press.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.