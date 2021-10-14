President approves 10 national projects

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia Batmunkh Battsetseg who arrived in Nur-Sultan for an official visit, the press office of the Kazakh leader has said in a statement.
During the bilateral meeting Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commended the gradual development of Kazakh-Mongolian relations.
The Head of State stressed that Mongolia has become Kazakhstan’s reliable strategic partner and that two nations share common history. He also said Mongolia always supports Kazakhstan’s initiatives in the international arena and the two countries work jointly at international platforms.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the need to step up bilateral cooperation, especially trade, economic, transport and logistics cooperation in the future.
He went on to urge the Mongolian side to make the most of existing potential of bilateral cooperation, expressing hope for closer cooperation in terms of preserving the language, culture and traditions of the Kazakhs in Mongolia.
The Mongolian Foreign Minister, in turn, expressed her gratitude for warm welcome and conveyed the best wishes from President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.
She pointed out Kazakhstan takes an important place in Mongolia’s foreign policy and reminded that next year the countries will mark 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations.
In conclusion, the Head of State extended invitation to Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan as it will give a serious impulse to the development of cooperation between the two nations.
Images | kazakh-zerno.net
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes it is of paramount importance to keep in mind the consequences of global warming and climate change.
While addressing the international conference themed ‘Ways to Achieve the Paris Agreement Goals and Kazakhstan’s Carbon Neutrality’ in the Kazakh capital on Wednesday, the Head of State emphasized that pace of warming in the Central Asian region raises concerns and calls for urgent actions, especially in terms of preserving water and food security.
According to the President, Kazakhstan is among the world’s top 10 wheat producers and exports up to 7 million tons of wheat per year. However, in his words, in case the negative scenario unfolds the yield of spring wheat will decrease by 30% by 2030.
It was noted that based on data provided by the UNDP in 2020 by 2030 wheat yield will amount to 63-87% of its current level in seven regions of Kazakhstan, namely Akmola, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions.
The Head of State added that given the fact that Kazakhstan is the only wheat exporting country it will inevitably threaten the food security of Central Asia. He went on to add that it is crucial to fight against the climate change jointly.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been reported about the socio-economic and infrastructural development of Nur-Sultan, the president's press service said in a statement on Wednesday.
The head of state received akim of Nur-Sultan Altay Kulginov. The President has been provided with information on the socio-economic and infrastructural development of Nur-Sultan," the statement says.
Tokayev was reported on the provision of affordable housing to people, solution of the problem of three-shift schools, attracting investments and measures to stabilize prices for socially significant products.
In 2021, 10 thousand social apartments will be built in the capital, while in 2020 - 7 thousand of them were built, in 2019 - 2900, in 2018 - 1800. In addition, the construction of 15 schools this year made it possible to create about 40 thousand places for schoolchildren," he said.