16.05.2023
President approves National Bank’s annual report
Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting in Akorda for discussing the National Bank’s 2022 annual report, Kazinform learned from the President’s press service.
Those attending the meeting were Governor of the National Bank Galymzhan Pirmatov, First Deputy Chief of the President’s Executive Office Timur Suleimenov, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubaev, Chairman of the Agency for Development and Regulation of the Financial Market Madina Abylkassymova, and Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was reported about the results of implementation of the monetary policy for 2020, the measures of ensuring financial stability and the state of the National Bank’s gold and currency reserves as well as the National Fund’s assets.
The President was informed that dollarization in 2022 reduced to 31.6%. The volume of loans extended by the second-tier banks rose by 23.3% and reached 22.8 trillion tenge, including 9.6 trillion tenge of business loans (+13.9%).
According to the National Bank, gross international reserves in 2022 went up by $1.2 billion and made $90.8 billion, including $35.1 billion of gold and currency reserves and $55.1 billion of the National Bank assets. The return on pension assets of the Unified National Pension Fund since the consolidation in 2014 amounted to 9.33% in annual terms.
Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings confirmed Kazakhstan's sovereign rating at BBB with a stable outlook, the report reads.
The Head of State noted that inflation, macroeconomic and energy instability remained the main problems of the economy.
The international organizations predict a significant slowdown in global growth from 6.2% in 2021 to 3.4% according to the IMF and increased cost pressure. All this affects the economic development of our country and indicates the need for more coordinated and efficient work of the Government, the National Bank and other governmental structures", - Tokayev stressed.
Following the discussion, the President approved the National Bank’s annual report.
17.05.2023
Chinese leader Xi Jinping greets Kassym-Jomart Tokaye
Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was greeted by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Kazinform reports.
Recall that President Tokayev arrived in China for a state visit.
17.05.2023
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the People's Republic of China for a state visit
Akorda
During the visit, the Head of State will meet with President of China Xi Jinping. They will discuss issues on further strengthening of the strategic partnership, expanding cooperation in trade and economic, investment, transport and logistics and energy areas, as well as deepening cultural and humanitarian ties, Presidential press service reports.
On May 18, the President will meet with the heads of major Chinese companies. He also is going to attend a number of events, as well as take part in the ceremony of launching the construction of Kazakhstan's logistics center in the dry port of Xi'an.
On May 19, President Tokayev will participate in the Central Asia - China Summit. He is also expected to attend the opening ceremony of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Xi'an.
17.05.2023
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to Pope Francis
Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Swiss Confederation and concurrently at the Vatican, Kairat Sarzhanov, presented his credentials to His Holiness Pope Francis, press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry reports.
Ambassador Sarzhanov conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and expressed the readiness of the Kazakh side to further strengthen cooperation with the Holy See, emphasizing the historical significance of the Pope's participation in the work of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, as well as the scale of the religious mass held in Astana last September with the participation of His Holiness on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the Vatican.
In turn, Pope Francis expressed gratitude for the organization of his visit to Kazakhstan and international initiative to promote the policy of peace and dialogue. According to the Pontiff, the Holy See, in accordance with its mission, seeks to protect the inviolable dignity of every person, promote the common good and strengthen human brotherhood among people.
During the visit to the Vatican, Ambassador Sarzhanov also held meetings with the top leadership of the Holy See - Substitute for the Secretariat of State Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra, Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Gallagher and Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue - Prefect of the Commission for Religious Relations with Muslims Cardinal Miguel Ayuso Guixot, where the parties discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, including in the field of medicine, science and research, as well as issues of human rights, nuclear disarmament and climate change.
17.05.2023
Kazakh companies signed export contracts for $ 100 million in Xi'an
Ministry of Trade and Integration
On the eve of the "China-Central Asia" summit, to which the leaders of the Central Asian countries were invited on the initiative of the Chairman of the People's Republic of China, the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan jointly with QazTrade organized a trade and economic mission for business in Xi'an, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
More than 40 Kazakhstani producers of food products are taking part in the business event from May 15 to 17. These are representatives of enterprises producing fat-and-oil and meat products, pasta and confectionery, honey, wine and vodka products, bran, juices and others.
From the Chinese side, more than 800 entrepreneurs arrived at the business meeting, as well as representatives of the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Xi'an, the Committee for the Promotion of International Trade in Xi'an, the People's Municipality of Xi'an, the Office for Foreign Affairs of Shaanxi Province, the Office for Foreign Affairs of Xi'an.
As Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev noted in his welcoming speech, despite the post-pandemic period, mutual trade between Kazakhstan and China reached record levels, exceeding $24 billion last year. Including the export of Kazakh products to China increased by more than a third and amounted to $ 13.2 billion.
Similarly, the demand for Chinese goods in Kazakhstan is increasing. The volume of imports increased by 33.5% and amounted to $11.0 billion.
The growth trend continues this year. In January-March 2023, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and China amounted to $5.9 billion, which is 28.1% higher than in the same period of the previous year ($4.6 billion).
According to Kairat Torebayev, Kazakhstan has a great potential in the supply of environmentally friendly agricultural products to China. These are chilled meat, fish products, poultry and offal meat and other types of high-margin goods.
Kazakh companies are ready to offer Chinese consumers a wide range of industrial and agricultural products for 135 additional commodity items worth over $ 1 billion", - the Vice Minister recalled.
In turn, Acting Deputy Mayor of Xi'an Lu Lai Sheng, noted the positive contribution of Kazakh business and government agencies to the development of Chinese-Kazakh cooperation. He highly appreciated Kazakhstan's participation in the implementation of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative.
Ten years ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping, speaking in Kazakhstan, put forward an initiative for the joint construction of the "Silk Road Economic Belt, and uttered important words: "My hometown is located in Shaanxi, at the starting point of the ancient Silk Road." Today we gathered in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the "One Belt, One Road initiative". It is a great honor and pride for me to witness the new achievements of Chinese-Kazakh cooperation", - Lu Lai Sheng said.
At the business platform, Kazakhstani companies presented their export potential, presented samples of domestic products. As a result of the trade mission, export contracts were signed for the supply of dry camel milk, beverages, egg noodles, cattle and cattle meat to China in the amount of about $100 million and 4 memoranda on further trade and economic cooperation.
Within the framework of the trade mission in Xi'an, "KazakhExport" National Export Insurance Company and "Wuhan Hanou" International Logistics Company (Wuhan Asia Europe Logistics Co.) signed a memorandum of cooperation.
The parties agreed to jointly organize events to promote Kazakh products to the Chinese market.
The strategic document is aimed at improving the efficiency of joint work between companies of Kazakhstan and China, developing close commercial relations and increasing the volume of non-raw exports of finished Kazakh products to China", - said Sergey Salmanov, Regional Director of KazakhExport in China.
According to the memorandum, "Wuhan Hanou" will import Kazakhstani products and sell them in the retail chains of Hubei Province and China, through thematic departments, with the installation of specialized stands in the Kazakh national style.
In addition, during a business trip to Xi'an, Kazakh exporters were able to visit Chinese manufacturing enterprises for three days, exchange experience and identify common interests for cooperation. This is the first trade and economic mission after the pandemic, which is conducted by QazTrade on the territory of China in an offline format.
16.05.2023
Kazakhstan and the European Union outline new areas of cooperation
gov.kz
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu paid a working visit to Brussels and held talks with senior representatives of the European Union to discuss the current agenda of bilateral and multilateral interaction and promising areas for its further development, cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.
High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy - Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell warmly welcomed Nurtleu’s first visit as the Kazakh Foreign Minister to the EU capital. The diplomats examined a wide range of multifaceted relations between Astana and Brussels in the framework of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU. They noted the regular character and increased dynamics of political dialogue at the high and highest levels, growth of economic cooperation and the volume of European investments.
The parties paid special attention to discussing practical steps to develop cooperation in the fields of energy, transport and logistics, digitalization, civil aviation, extraction and the use of critical raw materials. Measures were considered to strengthen cooperation in the development of education and science, advanced technology and innovation.
Мinister Nurtleu briefed in detail on the progress of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s comprehensive political and socio-economic reforms in the country.
In turn, Josep Borrell stressed the strong desire of the European diplomacy to further expand and strengthen cooperation with Astana through a number of specific measures and projects that will meet the significant untapped potential of cooperation.
We are closely following the modernization of your country and support President Tokayev’s large-scale political reforms aimed at building a Just Kazakhstan. This year, the European Union and Kazakhstan are celebrating the 30 years of diplomatic relations, and during that time we have laid a strong foundation for our partnership", - the EU High Representative said.
The parties exchanged views on topical issues on the international agenda, including regional security, cooperation in Central Asia and the situation in Afghanistan. The sides also discussed measures to level out possible negative consequences of the European sanction regimes on Kazakhstan’s economy.
At a meeting with Simon Mordue, Chief Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of the European Council, the Minister noted the productive visit of President Charles Michel to Astana in October 2022 and the success of his first meeting with the leaders of Central Asia. The parties stressed that these events have given a strong impetus to further strengthening the bilateral and interregional cooperation. The parties are working on the preparation of a second meeting in this format in the near future, which is meant to continue the process of deepening the interregional cooperation between Central Asia and the EU.
During the visit, which took place in a businesslike and constructive atmosphere, the Minister presented Josep Borrell and Simon Mordue high state awards - the orders of Dostyk (Friendship) of first and second degree, respectively - for their significant contribution to the strengthening and development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU. In general, Minister Nurtleu’s visit to the capital of the European Union allowed to outline priority areas of cooperation, discuss specific measures and steps to further deepen relations between the parties.
The European Union is Kazakhstan’s main trade and investment partner. The EU accounts for more than 30% of Kazakhstan’s foreign trade and investments.
At the end of 2022 the trade turnover between the parties made up 39.9 billion US dollars, which is 38% higher than in the previous year. Exports amounted to 32.3 billion US dollars, while imports reached - 7.6 billion US dollars.
At the same time, investment by European companies in Kazakhstan in 2022 increased by 23% to 12.5 billion US dollars.
16.05.2023
Alikhan Smailov orders to introduce systems of early fire detection in natural parks and reserves more actively
primeminister.kz
Measures to ensure preparedness for the fire-hazardous period were considered at the meeting of the Government under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
First Deputy Minister for Emergency Situations Ibrahim Kulshimbayev reported that annually in the country registers about 1 thousand forest and steppe fires, as well as 4 thousand natural fires, threatening the population, property and nature. Today the regions have already started implementing preventive measures: fire protection service officers renewed visits to farms, held briefings, surveyed the national parks and nature reserves, checked the fire extinguishing means, preventive measures are explained.
In addition, the akimats created more than 590 fire stations that provide fire protection to about 2 thousand settlements with a total population of about 2 million people; more than 4 thousand volunteer fire brigades were organized. At the central level the issue of acquiring new spillway devices for aircrafts involved in elimination of emergency situations of natural and manmade character is under consideration. A number of other steps are planned within the draft Comprehensive Civil Defense Priority Action Plan for 2023-2027.
Zulfiya Suleimenova, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, also informed us about measures being taken to prevent natural fires in the forest fund. The Akim of North Kazakhstan Region Aidarbek Saparov, the Akim of Karaganda Region Yermaganbet Bulekpayev and the Deputy Akim of Kostanay Region Yerlan Spanov reported on regional readiness.
Prime Minister noted that according to forecasts "Kazgidromet" expected hot and dry summer. Especially in the west, east and south of the country.
This is a high risk of fires. Already there is a complication of the fire situation in a number of regions. Last week, even in the capital there was heavy smoke due to fires in the north of Kazakhstan and in the border regions of Russia. At the same time, the readiness to react to natural fires does not correspond to the required level", - Alikhan Smailov said.
This has had disastrous consequences, he said. For example, just last week, Sergeant Arslan Kurmanbekov died while extinguishing a large fire in Ile-Alatau National Park.
On behalf of the Government and on my own behalf, I express my condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased. The Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Akimat of Almaty need to provide assistance to the family of the fallen sergeant", - Alikhan Smailov stressed.
As the Head of the Government noted, since the beginning of the fire-hazardous period there have been over 120 significant natural fires. And in most cases they were caused by people. 14 cases of transition of fire from the burning grass and plantations to houses were registered.
This is the result of insufficient work of authorized bodies on plowing of protective strips and clearing of adjacent territories from dead wood, poor responsiveness of emergency services and akimats. This work must be done in the shortest possible time", - Prime Minister said.
He stressed that it is necessary to introduce more actively systems of early detection of natural fires. Thus, thanks to the smart system implemented in the territory of "Burabay" National Natural Park last year the area of fires was considerably reduced, damage from them was reduced, and the efficiency of response was increased.
This experience should be used in other nature parks and reserves", - Alikhan Smailov said.
Head of the Government also drew attention to another important point: the experience of last year's fire in Kostanay region showed that the Ministries of Environment and Emergency Situations need to prepare water sources and fire ponds near forest plantations to be able to withdraw water not only by fire trucks, but also by helicopters.
In general, the Ministry of Emergency Situations together with the state agencies concerned must take daily control of the implementation of the special Interdepartmental Plan for the prevention and elimination of forest and steppe fires in the country", - he stressed.
In conclusion, Prime Minister noted the need to continue work on the organization of fire stations and volunteer fire brigades in settlements, to set additional monitoring posts in places with the highest risk of fires, to intensify public education work on compliance with fire safety requirements.
16.05.2023
Alikhan Smailov meets with UNFPA executive director
The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Executive Director of UNFPA Natalia Kanem, primeminister.kz reports.
The parties discussed the development of the social sphere of Kazakhstan, including education and health, initiatives to support youth, as well as the holding of the UNFPA Global Leaders' Meeting in Almaty.
The Prime Minister noted that the Government attaches great importance to the comprehensive development of relations with the UN, in particular, with the Population Fund (UNFPA), which implements the best international practices and experience in the social sphere.
Your contribution to our joint work is invaluable, and we are deeply grateful for the efforts aimed at achieving our common goals", - Smailov said.
He added that the key principles and priorities of cooperation between the UN and Kazakhstan are defined in the Framework Program 2021-2025, the implementation of which has already given Kazakhstan concrete positive results.
This is confirmed by the report on the activities of the UN country team in Kazakhstan for 2022, where a high assessment of activities in the field of youth support, gender equality and development of social institutions is given. I would like to note that this is a direct result of our fruitful cooperation", - Prime Minister said.
At the same time the Government continues focused work on the development of the social sphere. So, as of Jan. 1 a digital family card was introduced, which helps to proactively identify the need to provide citizens with state support measures. A complete digitization of the health care system within the unified platform E-Densaulyk is underway. A comprehensive modernization of rural health care has begun, which will improve the quality of medical care for 4 million villagers. In particular, more than 600 outpatient clinics, feldsher-midwife and medical stations will be built, and modernization of 32 inter-district hospitals will start this year.
We also pay special attention to youth. The Concept of youth policy till 2029 was adopted, which includes measures on increase of income level, providing housing and quality education", - Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
In turn, Natalia Kanem noted the high results of social development achieved by Kazakhstan in recent years, and confirmed the readiness of UNFPA to continue providing assistance and technical support to the Republic in the implementation of new initiatives.
We welcome efforts of the Government to create favorable conditions for youth development and specifically youth health centers, which are opened all over the country. This is an excellent achievement, an example of best practice that we will definitely talk about in Almaty, where more than 200 leaders of UNFPA from around the world will gather. In this context, I would also like to mention the importance of the concept of education based on life skills, UNFPA is ready to support this direction", - Natalia Kanem said.
At the end of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their willingness to expand partnership on a wide range of issues of mutual interest.
16.05.2023
Kazakhstan and the European Union begin official consultations on visa facilitation for citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan
gov.kz
During his visit to Brussels, Deputy Prime Minister-Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu met with the European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson. As a result of the negotiations the parties agreed to begin official consultations on the facilitation of the visa regime for the citizens of Kazakhstan, cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.
Мinister Nurtleu informed his interlocutor in detail about the visa policy of Kazakhstan, the high human capital of our citizens and the absence of migration risks for the EU in Kazakhstan, as well as measures taken by the Government of Kazakhstan to fight against illegal migration, and other important aspects of work in this area.
In turn, Ylva Johansson said the European Union is interested in further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan and is committed to expanding contacts between the citizens of the parties. According to the Commissioner, one of the important dimensions of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the EU is maintaining a regular cultural and humanitarian exchange.
Expressing his sincere gratitude to the European side for the constructive approach, the Minister of Foreign Affairs noted that the visa regime facilitation for Kazakhstan citizens not only meets the expectations of public, but will also give a serious impetus to the development of the whole range of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU.
Since 2017, Kazakhstan has unilaterally introduced a visa-free regime for citizens of all EU states to develop business cooperation, tourism and human contacts.
Visa facilitation involves reducing the list of required documents, increasing the duration and multiplicity of visas, etc.
