President called attitude of Kazakhstanis to nature and animals barbaric

In the global and environmental anti-rating, Kazakhstan occupies a leading position. The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated this at the fourth meeting of the National Council of Public Trust.

"During this year, we have witnessed resonant facts of the people's barbaric attitude to the environment and animals. It is no coincidence that Kazakhstan, unfortunately, occupies a leading position in the global and ecological anti-rating. There is not a single region in our country that does not have ecological problems. I believe that the current situation is an alarm signal calling us to take the most decisive actions," the Head of State said.

He noted that it is necessary to carry out a full-scale environmental audit in Kazakhstan in order to form a new environmental culture in society.

"At the same time, it is necessary to actively develop ecological tourism, including in specially protected areas. It is necessary to introduce a constant practice of discussing with the public the master plans for development of the state national natural parks," added Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Recall that for the first time, the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the creation of the National Council of Public Trust on June 12, 2019 at the inauguration ceremony.

On the same day, a decree was signed on the establishment of the National Council of Public Trust under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

On July 17, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree approving the position and composition of the National Council. According to the decree, the main goal of the National Council is to develop proposals and recommendations on topical issues of state policy based on a broad discussion with representatives of the public, political parties and civil society.

Source: kazpravda.kz



