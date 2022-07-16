Система Orphus

President calls to create conditions for relocation of foreign companies to Kazakhstan

14.07.2022, 13:00 8121
President calls to create conditions for relocation of foreign companies to Kazakhstan
Images | akorda.kz
The Government should create favorable conditions for the relocation of foreign companies to Kazakhstan, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it at the Cabinet’s extended session today, Kazinform reports. 
 
Addressing the participants, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that one in two of almost 1,400 companies had left the Russian market. "For this reason, the Government should create favorable conditions for their relocation to Kazakhstan," he said. 
 
The President reminded the Cabinet members that he had already commissioned them to compile a pool of investment projects for the processing industry and work out the project with promising investors.
 
 "This work is still being done at the level of conferences and meetings. So far there are no specific results and no new projects," he noted. 
 

The projects are implemented in regions, at the local level, and local akims (governors) will bear responsibility for the final result," the President stressed.

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

Tokayev holds online meeting with EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala

15.07.2022, 09:12 2771
Tokayev holds online meeting with EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala
Images | Akorda
Via videoconference, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala, Kazinform cites Akorda. 
 
The meeting focused on the current issues of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union. T
 
okayev confirmed interest in developing multifaceted interaction with the EU - one of the key partners of Kazakhstan - and its readiness to give a new impetus to the bilateral strategic cooperation. 
 
The President briefed the EU Special Representative on the constitutional referendum held in the country and the reforms for building a New and Fair Kazakhstan. 
 
In her turn, Terhi Hakala congratulated the Kazakh President on the successful holding of the referendum and highlighted the commitment of the EU to long-term cooperation and interaction with Kazakhstan - the leading partner of Brussels in Central Asia. 
 
She also said that the EU fully supports the program of reforms of the Head of State and commends the multifaceted and balanced foreign policy of Kazakhstan. 
 
The EU showed great interest in strengthening transport and logistics ties with Kazakhstan. 
 
Also, a thorough exchange of views on the current issues of regional and global agenda took place.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan's export of goods to Singapore reaches $782.5mln

13.07.2022, 21:52 9926
Kazakhstan's export of goods to Singapore reaches $782.5mln
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin met with the non-resident Ambassador of Singapore to Kazakhstan Zulkifli Baharudin, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA. 
 
The sides reviewed relevant issues of bilateral political, trade, economic and cultural cooperation. The recent recovery of the dynamics of trade and investment was noted with satisfaction. Import of goods from Singapore to Kazakhstan during the period of January-May 2022 accounted for 14,3 million USD (+20,5%) and the Kazakh export to Singapore recorded a 782,5 million USD (+233,8%). Today, more than 100 legal entities, branches and representative offices with the participation of Singapore capital are registered in Kazakhstan. 
 
The First Deputy Minister expressed the Kazakh side’s interest in developing cooperation with Singapore in construction, transport and logistics, information and communication technologies, education, and finance areas. He also invited Singaporean companies to increase cooperation with the AIFC.
 
 The sides agreed to maintain political dialogue at high and the highest levels, inter-parliamentary contacts, as well as to intensify cooperation in trade and investment fields.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh PM holds talks with Israeli Tourism Minister

13.07.2022, 14:30 9826
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov of Kazakhstan held talks with Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov of Israel during the latter’s visit to Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learned from the prime minister’s press service. 
 
During the talks in the Kazakh capital, Prime Minister Smailov pointed out Israel is one of the key partners of Kazakhstan in the Middle East, adding that in the present circumstances our countries should go to great lengths to revive the bilateral trade and economic cooperation. 
 
The sides also discussed cooperation in trade and economic sphere, agricultural sector and tourism cluster.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan-EAEU commodity turnover rises by 4.8%

13.07.2022, 14:04 9716
Kazakhstan-EAEU commodity turnover rises by 4.8%
In January-May 2022, commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and the EAEU countries reached $9,956,900 in monetary terms. It is 4.8% higher compared to the same period in 2021, Kazinform reports. 
 
As the National Statistics Bureau reported, in January-May 2022, the export of commodities amounted to $2,929,300 (less by 0.9%) and imports made $7,027,600 (7.3% more). 
 
Russia holds a major part in the Kazakhstan-EAEU foreign trade turnover with 92.8%. Then come Kyrgyzstan – 3.8%, Belarus – 3.3%, and Armenia – 0.1%.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan, Israel discuss bilateral cooperation in Nur-Sultan

13.07.2022, 13:48 9626
The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, hosted the 9th Meeting of the Kazakhstan-Israeli Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation this week, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the prime minister.
 
 Attending the meeting were Co-Chairs of the Commission Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov of Kazakhstan and Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov of Israel, members of the commission as well as ministers and reps of Kazakhstani and Israeli government agencies.
 
 During the meeting, the participants focused on bilateral cooperation in trade, healthcare, agriculture, renewable energy and water sources, tourism, and more. 
 
For his part, Bakhyt Sultanov noted that Israel is one of the important trade partners of our country as it assigns high priority to the development and diversification of bilateral trade. 
 

In the long run Kazakhstani companies are ready to export to Israeli market 70 types of goods worth over $360 million as well as transport vehicles and construction goods," Sultanov said at the meeting. 

 
Interest of Israeli retailers in Kazakhstan’s foodstuffs has increased recently as they are ready to expand the line of imported products. The sides are reportedly working on arranging the delivery of Kazakhstani pasta and soft drinks to the shelves of Israeli supermarkets. 
 
It should be mentioned that Kazakhstan-Israel two-way trade increased 4-fold to $48,9 million compared to the analogous period of 2021. 
 
Bakhyt Sultanov also invited Israeli investors to invest into the joint projects in the territory of the Khorgos International Center for Border Cooperation to facilitate their access to the Eurasian Economic Union markets. 
 
The 10th Meeting of the Kazakhstan-Israeli Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation is set to take place in Jerusalem.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan, Russia to launch new flights

12.07.2022, 16:55 17131
Kazakhstan, Russia to launch new flights
Kazakhstan and Russia have launched new regular flights en route Almaty-Chelyabinsk and Aktobe-Zhukovsky, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan.
 
Russian airline Red Wings is to launch regular passenger flights en route Almaty-Chelyabinsk once a week on Sundays starting from July 17 as well as to run Aktobe-Zhukovsky flights on Fridays and Sundays from July 22. The flights are to be operated on SU-95 aircraft.
 
The flights are to facilitate further development of trade and economic, investment, tourist, and cultural cooperation between the countries.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

President Tokayev holds phone conversation with Vladimir Putin

12.07.2022, 16:15 17046
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
During the phone conversation the presidents expressed satisfaction with the current state of cooperation between the two nations.
 
The President of Kazakhstan positively assessed the dynamic interaction between the Kazakh and Russian governments aimed at solving the pressing issues in economic as well as transport and logistic relations of the two countries.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan reopens 12 checkpoints at borders with Russia and Uzbekistan

11.07.2022, 21:55 19656
The interdepartmental commission for the non-spread of COVID-19 decided to remove the restrictions on the operation of 12 checkpoints at borders with Russia and Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites the commission's Telegram channel. 
 
Following the Kazakh government's order, checkpoints at the border with Russia, including Kandybai, Akbalshyk, Kyzyl Zhar, Naiza, Zhzkent, Baitanat, Koyanbai, Orda, Shagan, and Karashatau) and Tselinniy and Syrdarya checkpoints bordering Uzbekistan are to resume operations starting from July 12, 2022. 
 
The health ministry recommends getting vaccines against the coronavirus infection to prevent imported cases and the spread of COVID-19 within the country.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read