President calls to create conditions for relocation of foreign companies to Kazakhstan

The Government should create favorable conditions for the relocation of foreign companies to Kazakhstan, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it at the Cabinet’s extended session today, Kazinform reports.

Addressing the participants, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that one in two of almost 1,400 companies had left the Russian market. "For this reason, the Government should create favorable conditions for their relocation to Kazakhstan," he said.

The President reminded the Cabinet members that he had already commissioned them to compile a pool of investment projects for the processing industry and work out the project with promising investors.

"This work is still being done at the level of conferences and meetings. So far there are no specific results and no new projects," he noted.

The projects are implemented in regions, at the local level, and local akims (governors) will bear responsibility for the final result," the President stressed.