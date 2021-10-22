President calls to transmit work experience of People’s Assembly to regions

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned the Information and Social Development Ministry to improve practically useful research in the sphere of interethnic relations.





At today’s expanded session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that scientifically grounded approaches to interethnic relations should be the focal point of the state policy. It is the ultra-sensitive direction which cannot do with amateurism and populism. Tremendously competent experts should work in this direction.





The President charged the Information and Social Development Ministry to improve conducting practically useful studies on topical subject-matter of integration of the nationwide unity and harmonization of interethnic ties.





As earlier reported, the Head of State chaired the expanded session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan in Nur-Sultan.











