President charges to cardinally ease tax administration

At today’s Government meeting held via a videoconferencing the Head of State charged the Government jointly with Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs to develop proposals for easing tax administration.

It should be based on digital solutions, using Big Data and block chain technologies.

In particular, the President charged to consider the issue of granting individual entrepreneurs relief from reporting to tax authorities if they use online cash registers and POS terminals.













