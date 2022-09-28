Система Orphus

President condoles with Russia over Izhevsk school shooting victims

27.09.2022, 10:18 5931
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of condolences to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over Izhevsk school shooting victims, Akorda press service informs.
 

With a great regret, I have learned about the death of people, including children, as a result of an inhuman act of attack on school No. 88 in the city of Izhevsk, Russian Federation. Sharing the bitterness of irreparable loss, I express my deepest condolences and words of sympathy to the families and friends of the victims, and wish speedy recovery to all those injured," the telegram reads. 

 
Source: kazinform 
 
Interests of Kazakhstan and our people are at the center of our efforts in int’l arena –President

27.09.2022, 19:06 5306
Interests of Kazakhstan and our people are at the center of our efforts in int’l arena –President
Images | akorda.kz
Interests of Kazakhstan and our people are at the center of our efforts in the international arena, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said while meeting residents of Turkestan region, Kazinform reports.
 
He pointed out that the country stands up for the rule of international law and the UN charter. The Kazakh President said that strengthening of justice principles in international relations, non-interference in internal affairs, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of a state are of high importance.
 

Our foreign policy will still be balanced, multi-directional, and constructive. Kazakhstan will make every effort to further develop allied ties with Russia, eternal strategic partnership with China, strategic partnership with the USA, all-round cooperation with brotherly Central Asian countries, namely Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and, of course, Turkiye, and develop mutually beneficial ties with all willing States weather in Asia, the Middle East, or Europe," said Tokayev.

 
He expressed confidence that such a foreign policy is in line with the interests of Kazakhstanis. 
 
Tokayev gets familiarized with activity of int’l airport in Turkestan region

27.09.2022, 15:16 5396
Tokayev gets familiarized with activity of int’l airport in Turkestan region
Images | t.me/bort_01
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to the international airport in the city of Turkestan, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the press service of the Kazakh President.
 
Hussein Arslan, Chairman of the Board of YDA Group, familiarized the Kazakh President on the current state of Turkestan region’s airport as well as shared plans for the period ahead.
 
Earlier it was reported that Tokayev arrived in Turkestan region for a working visit. The President toured the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi and met with the public. He also took part in the eco-activists’ campaign as well as discussed the prospects for the region’s development with governor Darkhan Satybaldy. 
 
Source: kazinform 
 
Tokayev: One-term presidential mandate – step towards democracy

27.09.2022, 14:27 5491
Tokayev: One-term presidential mandate – step towards democracy
Another crucial reform is a one-term presidential mandate, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the residents of Turkistan region today.
 

Another crucial reform is a one-term presidential mandate. No country in our region has introduced similar changes. Therefore, I believe that this reform is a bold step towards democracy. Although there are some certain risks, I am absolutely confident that this decision is important for our nation’s bright future," the Head of State noted.

 

The office of the President should not be occupied by one person for a long period of time. We must be confident in our future and open the path to honest and talented politicians. In whole, people understand the key point of this plan on changing the political system," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized. 

 
Source: kazinform 
 
Kazakhstan to hold talks with Russia to solve problem in favor of our country, President

27.09.2022, 13:22 5586
Kazakhstan to hold talks with Russia to solve problem in favor of our country, President
Images | akorda.kz
At today’s meeting with residents of Turkistan region the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, focused on arrival of a great number of Russian citizens in Kazakhstan.
 
The President said that Kazakhstan will hold talks with Russia to tackle the problem in the interests of our country, Kazinform reports quoting the official Telegram Channel of the President’s press service.
 

They say good relations with neighbors is a guarantee of peace. The key is to maintain accord with neighboring countries. Many people arrive from Russia in Kazakhstan lately," the Head of State said.

 

The majority of them are forced to leave their country due to the present no way out situation. We have to take care of them and provide security. It is a political and humanitarian issue. I have charged the Government to take necessary measures," the President said.

 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the need to demonstrate firstly humanity, tolerance. We have neither panic nor crisis. The Government should fulfill its work.
 

Those arrived will get help but no preferences. All the work should be conducted in conformity with the law and our obligations," the President said.

 
Source: kazinform 
 
Mongolia holds meeting on outcomes of VII Religious Leaders’ Congress

27.09.2022, 11:00 5801
Mongolia holds meeting on outcomes of VII Religious Leaders’ Congress
Images | gov.kz
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Mongolia organized a roundtable meeting at the Buddhist Center for discussing the results of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions held September 14-15 in Astana. The event was held with the support of the Gandantegchinlen Monastery, the press office of the Kazakh MFA informs.
 
Representatives of the Buddhist and Muslim clergy, expert circles, as well as mass media of Mongolia attended the event.
 
In his welcoming speech, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Mongolia Gabit Koishibayev briefed the guests about the history, goals, priorities and objectives of the Congress, held this year on the theme "The role of leaders of world and traditional religions in the spiritual and social development of mankind in the post-pandemic period". The Kazakh diplomat noted with satisfaction that the religious leaders, politicians, heads of international organizations who took part in this important international forum showed unity of views and assessments regarding the global problems that the international community is currently facing. He also expressed confidence that the Declaration, adopted following the VII Congress, will turn into a spiritual and moral guide for the current generation in the noble cause of building harmonious world peace.
 
Buddhist clergy who took part in the work of the VII Congress – Da Lama of the Monastery "Gandantegchinlen" Khunkhar Byambajav and the Head of the Monastery "Zuun Khuree Dashchoilin" Khamba Lama Choijiljav Dambajav - shared their views on the role of the clergy and religious denominations in ensuring spiritual health and international peace, as well as their impressions of the forum held in the Kazakh capital.
 
Khadis Batyrbek, Chairman of the Union of Muslim Societies of Mongolia, ex-Ambassador of Mongolia to the Republic of Kazakhstan (2001-2005) Damdinjav Dashnyam, Director of the Institute of Buddhism and Culture at the Dashchoilin Monastery Gombodorj Myagmarsuren and expert of the Department of Regional Studies of the Institute of International Studies at the Academy of Sciences of Mongolia Shugatai Amangul presented their vision regarding the current state and future of global interreligious peace and cooperation, as well as their assessment of Kazakhstan's efforts aimed at strengthening interreligious, intercultural and inter-civilizational dialogue, including by convening congresses of leaders of world and traditional religions.
 
In addition, Director of the TV-9 channel Bayar Bayartulga and the journalist of the Suuder.Inc portal Bat-Erdene Tsolmon spoke about their impressions of the trip to Astana to cover the work of the Congress. In turn, Editor-in-Chief of Mongolia Today newspaper Ganbaatar Tumendelger advocated further strengthening of cooperation between the Kazakh diplomatic mission and the Mongolian media.
 
At the end of the meeting held in a warm and friendly atmosphere, the participants agreed to meet regularly with the invitation of representatives of all religious denominations of Mongolia, the expert community and the media.
 
Source: kazinform 
 
Kazakhstan attends IAEA General Conference in Vienna

26.09.2022, 20:55 13956
Kazakhstan attends IAEA General Conference in Vienna
Images | gov.kz
The 66th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) started its work in Vienna bringing together its 175 member nations. It is to be held between September 26-30, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
 
Those present are expected to debate a wide range of issues, as well as nuclear security issues, raising efficiency of IAEA safeguards, etc.
 
On September 27 head of the Kazakh delegation, Vice Minister of Energy Zhandos Nurmaganbetov will address the plenary session.
 
The Kazakh delegation consists of representatives of the Energy, Foreign Affairs Ministries, National Nuclear Centre, Kazatomprom National Atomic Company and Kazakhstan Atomic Energy Plants.
 
As part of the conference the Kazakh delegation will hold talks with the representatives of the U.S., France, India, EC , IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, and others.
 
As of today, the IAEA has 175 member states. On February 14, 1994 Kazakhstan became the 121st state to join it.
 
Source: kazinform 
 
Kazakh and Japan’s FMs hold talks in Tokyo

26.09.2022, 19:21 14051
Images | gov.kz
Pursuant to the President’s task Deputy Prime Minister -Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi arrived for a working visit in Tokyo to participate in a state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
 
Upon arrival the Kazakh FM met with his Japan’s counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi. Expressing condolences on behalf of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and people of Kazakhstan, Tilueiberdi noted that Abe was a close friend of Kazakhstan and heavily contributed to strengthening relations between the two nations.
 
The sides noted that for a short period of time Kazakhstan and Japan achieved expanded strategic partnership and this year marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties.
 
The ministers discussed a wide range of issues, ways to expand trade and economic and investment cooperation, and multilateral cooperation. They also debated the schedule of forthcoming high-level events. 
 
Source: kazinform 
 
No candidate for presidency registered yet – CEC

26.09.2022, 15:44 10621
The nomination of presidential candidates kicked off in Kazakhstan on September 23.
 
According to Muktar Yerman, Secretary of the Central Election Commission, no candidate for presidency has been registered yet. None of the public associations has held its conferences or congresses, he said.
 
The process of nomination of candidates for the President of Kazakhstan will last until October 11. Republican public associations registered duly are entitled to nominate candidates for presidency
 
As per Article 55 of the Law "On Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan", a public association is eligible to nominate the candidates who are not members of the given public association. It means that a non-party person has the right to be nominated as a candidate for President of Kazakhstan. 
 
Source: kazinform 
 
