06.02.2023
President condoles with Türkiye over earthquake victims
akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a letter of condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on numerous human casualties caused by the devastating earthquake which occurred in the southeast of the country, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press office.
With a deep regret the Head of State learned about death of many people as a result of a powerful earthquake in the Republic of Türkiye.
In this difficult period, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I express my condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the entire fraternal Turkish people. Kazakhstan is ready to provide assistance to Türkiye," the telegram reads.
06.02.2023
Kazakh President Tokayev talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over phone
akorda.kz
Kazakh Leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed deep condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over numerous victims caused by major earthquakes rocking several provinces of the country, Kazinform cites Akorda.
During the conversation, Tokayev said Kazakhstan is sending rescuers and doctors to the affected regions of Türkiye to join the search and rescue operations as well as is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to the fraternal nation.
03.02.2023
The key is to preserve statehood, President Tokayev
akorda.kz
The Head of State met with the representatives of the creative community of Zhambyl region. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted it is crucial to preserve people’s unity for the country’s further development and prosperity, including during the forthcoming election campaign, Kazinform quotes the Telegram Channel of the President’s press service.
The key is to follow the principles of equity and openness. The most important task is to preserve the statehood. All we know what the global situation is. That’s why the domestic and foreign policy should be constructive and well-balanced. Despite the challenges we should stand together, preserve our unity and work for the country’s sake," the Head of State said.
03.02.2023
President Tokayev arrives in Zhambyl region
The President plans to visit a number of agro-industrial enterprises and get acquainted with the activity of the region's social facilities
t.me/aqorda_resmi
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Zhambyl region for a working trip. The President plans to visit a number of agro-industrial enterprises and get acquainted with the activity of the region's social facilities, Kazinform reports.
02.02.2023
Eurasian Intergovernmental Council holds narrow-format meeting in Almaty
primeminister.kz
A narrow-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is taking place in Almaty city, Kazinform cites the press service of the Head of the Kazakh Government.
Attending the meeting are Prime Ministers Alikhan Smailov, Nikol Pashinyan, Roman Golovchenko, Akylbek Japarov, and Mikhail Mishustin.
Regulation of the EAEU alcohol market, preparation of the draft international treaty on a common gas market, as well as the activity of the Union’s regional development institutions are expected to be discussed during the meeting in a narrow format.
I’m sure decisions to be made will greatly contribute and give a new impetus to the further development of our integration grouping," said Kazakh Prime Minister Smailov, addressing his EAEU counterparts.
02.02.2023
Kazakh PM meets with Chairman of EEC Board
primeminister.kz
In the run-up to the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session in Almaty, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov of Kazakhstan held a meeting with Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Mikhail Myasnikovich, Kazinform has learned from the prime minister's press service.
The sides discussed the issues of further eliminating the barriers within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), stepping up scientific approach in implementation of earlier adopted strategic documents as well as the commission’s activity in terms of trade and technical regulation.
Alikhan Smailov stressed that all decisions within the EAEU should be made based on economic pragmatism and that the union is of purely economic nature.
For his part, Mikhail Myasnikovich noted that Kazakhstan’s good socioeconomic development indicators create favorable conditions for further expansion of mutual trade with EAEU member states.
02.02.2023
Director general of KMG Kashagan B.V. named
Bakytzhan Khasanov is appointed as the director general of the KMG Kashagan B.V.
kmg.kz
Bakytzhan Khasanov is appointed as the director general of the KMG Kashagan B.V., Kazinform cites the KazMunayGas National Company JSC press service.
The CEO of KazMunayGas National Company JSC, Magzum Mirzagaliyev, introduced the new head to the staff.
Earlier Khasanov held the post of director general at KMG Engineering.
Throughout his career, he held positions at KazMunayGas National Company JSC, KazMunayTeniz, Lukoil Overseas Service Ltd., and PSA companies.
01.02.2023
President stresses importance of completing aviation hub construction in Shymkent
akorda.kz
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with SCAT airline President Vladimir Denisov, discussing the main results of the company’s work in 2022 as well as the development plans for the period ahead, Kazinform cites Akorda.
During the meeting, the Kazakh President was informed about the airline’s aircraft fleet and route network expansion till 2030.
Tokayev was also briefed about the construction of an air terminal complex and the measures to develop an aviation hub airport in Shymkent.
The Kazakh Head of State commended SCAT’s activity, voicing support for the company’s development strategy.
He attached attention on the importance of completing the construction of the aviation hub in Shymkent, ensuring competitiveness of air transport in the region, and increasing service delivery.
31.01.2023
New Vice Minister of Ecology of Kazakhstan named
The Government decreed to appoint Nurken Sharbiyev as the Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan
primeminister.kz
The Government decreed to appoint Nurken Sharbiyev as the Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the official Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Government.
