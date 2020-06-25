President congratulates Kazakhstani police on professional holiday

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations to policemen on their professional holiday – the Day of Police.





The Head of State tweeted his heartfelt congratulations to Kazakhstani police praising their courage, honesty, and integrity.





In his tweet, President Tokayev pointed out that Kazakhstani police are the guarantee of peace in the country and security of its citizens.





He also commended their selfless work amid the coronavirus pandemic and wished them health, prosperity, and further success.





Recall that the Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopted the Law «On internal affairs authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan» on June 23, 1992. Basically, it was the first document detailing the functions and responsibilities of the police in Kazakhstan.





First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev decreed to approve the 23rd of June as the Day of Police back in 2007.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.