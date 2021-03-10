President congratulates Kazakhstani women on Int’l Women’s Day

Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations to women of Kazakhstan on the International Women’s Day, the presidential press office said.

The Kazakh President highlighted that the Day is a symbol of beauty, kindness, and love.

Each year the International Women’s Day is an opportunity to express the warmest wishes to womankind, mention women’s exceptional role in the life of the country and society," reads the congratulatory letter.

In his letter, the Kazakh President pointed out that the country gives priority to ensure protection of women’s rights and conditions for women to realize their potential. Consistent increased presence of women in economy, politics, and public activities is in place owing to the State’s systemic support, he notes.

During the years of independence there have been a lot of women’s success stories in every sphere. Their achievements serve as a great motivator for Kazakhstanis and an example for the youth," said the President.

Tokayev noted that Kazakhstani women’s active citizenship contributes to a successful resolution of the societal problems at hand and full-fledged development of the country.

Sagacity, vigor, and creativity of Kazakhstani women help in overcoming any difficulty and hardest challenges with dignity," the President added, wishing Kazkahstani women health, happiness, well-being, and wish fulfillment.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.