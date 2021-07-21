President congratulates Kazakhstanis on Eid al-Adha

picture from open sources

The Kazakh Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has extended his congratulations to the Kazakhstani people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the presidential press office said on Tuesday.

Having congratulated Kazakhstanis on Eid al-Adha, the President pointed out that the holiday celebrates virtues such as mercifulness, compassion, kindness, and humanitarianism. He noted that Islam is firmly embedded into the country’s traditions and one of the main values facilitating the country’s spiritual unity.

In his congratulatory letter, the President noted that Eid al-Adha encourages unity and solidarity, strengthens friendship and accord in the society.

During the holiday Muslims offer sacrifices, help the deprived, and take care of the needy. They pray for family well-being, peace in the country. Such positive pursuits and good deeds form the atmosphere of collaboration and mutual respect," reads the letter.

The President noted that the holiday’s lofty ideals are in line with the country’s spiritual values.

Later Kazakh President carried out the Qurbani ritual online on the first day of the holy Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha, the press secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik Uali announced this on Facebook.

Today during the sacred festival of Eid al-Adha Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev carried out the Qurbani ritual online with the community. The Muslims of our country also offer sacrifices via qurban2021.kz, developed by the Spiritual Administration of the Muslims of Kazakhstan, due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the Facebook post reads.

Notably, today marks one of the main Islamic sacred holidays - Eid al-Adha celebrated July 20-22 this year.

Last year the country launched the project to offer sacrifices online without the need to leave the home. This year the Ashyq mobile app has been launched to attend the special places for sacrifices on Eid al-Adha. Citizens with the 'red' and 'yellow' statuses are banned from attending.

During yesterday’s meeting on the COVID-19 situation with the participation of the Kazakh PM, heads of the ministries, mayors, governors, the Kazakh Head of State instructed the governors to prevent mass gatherings of people in places for sacrifices and ensure safety.

The order is in place in Nur-Sultan city banning the citizens to attend and hold mass Eid al-Adha events, including at home.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.