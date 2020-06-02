President congratulates Kazakhstanis on International Children's Day

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated Kazakhstanis on the International Children’s Day.
«May I congratulate the citizens of Kazakhstan on the International Children's Day! This holiday recalls the responsibility of adults for the well-being, health and safety of the younger generation. Every child in our country deserves love, joy and happy childhood», tweeted the Kazakh President.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
