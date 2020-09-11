President decrees establishment of two agencies

The President of Kazakhstan signed a decree on measures to further improve the public administration system.

The text of the decree is given on the Akorda website.

The President decreed to form:

1) The Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the transfer to it of functions and powers of the Ministry of National Economy in the areas of strategic planning and state statistical activities, vesting it with functions and powers for:

development of approaches to the implementation of reforms, draft regulatory legal acts necessary for the implementation of reforms, as well as monitoring and evaluating their implementation progress;

coordination of the activities of state bodies and subjects of the quasi-public sector in the preparation of documents of the state planning system, as well as coordination, monitoring and evaluation of their implementation progress;

coordination of proposals of state bodies aimed at improving the public administration system;

strategic forecasting and analysis of the country's development and the international situation;

coordination of work in the field of departmental statistics;

coordination of work in the annual assessment of the effectiveness of the central state and local executive bodies of regions, cities of republican status, the capital;

2) The Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the transfer to it of functions and powers of the Ministry of National Economy in the field of protection of competition and restriction of monopolistic activities in the relevant commodity markets, control and regulation of activities related to the sphere of state monopoly.

Administration of the RK President is assigned to control the execution of the decree that takes effect from the date of its signing.





