President dismissed Minister of Agriculture

At an expanded meeting of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed the Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov amid the failed work to provide the villagers with animal feed.





The President said that the country this year faced a severe drought and the problem of providing forage for agricultural animals. According to him, systematic work has not been carried out in this direction.





“For this reason, the agrarians are in a difficult situation, they addressed to me for help directly. Of course, the weather conditions made their contribution, but the relevant ministry had to make prompt and effective decisions. I think it would be right for the Minister of Agriculture, Saparkhan Omarov, to resign", said the Head of State.





Later, a corresponding message appeared on Akorda's website.





By the decree of the Head of State, Omarov Saparkhan has been relieved of his post as Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the message says.





Earlier it was reported that the problem of the death of livestock in two regions of Kazakhstan was resolved urgently.





Later by the decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Karashukeev Erbol was appointed to the post of Vice Minister - acting Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan said on Saturday.





Erbol Karashukeev worked as chairman of the board of KazAgro holding, as well as in various positions in the Presidential Administration, ministries of finance and agriculture.





Today the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin introduced him to the staff of the Ministry of Agriculture.













