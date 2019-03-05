President expressed his condolences over the tragedy in the Kuban

Astana. July 9. Kazakhstan Today - President of Kazakhstan, NursultanNazarbayev expressed his condolences over the tragedy in the Kuban region, Kazakhstan Today reports.



As the President's press service informed, Nursultan Nazarbayev on Sunday sent a telegram of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with the disaster in the Kuban, which resulted in human casualties.



"The people of Kazakhstan with deep sorrow perceived the sad news of the tragedy in the Kuban region brought by the disaster, which caused human casualties. On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and myself, I ask you to convey deep condolences and words of support to families, relatives and friends of the dead and injured," the telegram says.



Flooding in the Kuban region was due to heavy rains that began on the night of July 7. One day in the region had the annual rainfall. The flood killed more than 150 people, Krymsk city experienced the hardest hit. According to the MES, the disaster led to the flooding of more than 5,000 homes in the region, where more than 26.5 thousand people lived. Around 2,900 people were evacuated, some of them were placed in sanatoriums and a tent camp hosted by MES, and some people are staying with relatives.



Due to the loss of lives, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced July 9 day of mourning in Russia.



